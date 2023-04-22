International
US Awards $2.45Bln for Patriot PAC-3 Missile Production - Pentagon
Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract worth more than $2.4 billion for PATRIOT PAC-3 Missile production.
"Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $2,451,432,304 modification to contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 missile production," the release said on Friday. Work on the contract will be performed in Grand Prairie in the US state of Texas over the next seven years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2029, the Defense Department said. The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the supply as the contracting activity, the release said.
03:01 GMT 22.04.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin won more than $2.4 billion for PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile production, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $2,451,432,304 modification to contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 missile production," the release said on Friday.
Work on the contract will be performed in Grand Prairie in the US state of Texas over the next seven years with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2029, the Defense Department said.
The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the supply as the contracting activity, the release said.
