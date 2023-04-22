https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/venezuelas-losses-due-to-us-sanctions-amount-to-232bln-since-2015-1109754325.html

Venezuela's Losses Due to US Sanctions Amount to $232Bln Since 2015

Venezuela's Losses Due to US Sanctions Amount to $232Bln Since 2015

Venezuela losses amount to $232 bln since Obama administration imposed economic sanctions against South-American country in 2015.

2023-04-22T06:09+0000

2023-04-22T06:09+0000

2023-04-22T06:09+0000

americas

venezuela

us

us sanctions on venezuela

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105589/98/1055899813_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_01ede271273379805c0badf5b1b47697.jpg

The US has imposed over 20,000 sanctions against 35 countries and has been "waging economic or military warfare against the entire world," the vice president added. After Washington declared Venezuela a "threat to its national security" in 2015, the West has introduced 929 unilateral sanctions against the Latin American country, with US measures accounting for 60% of all Western sanctions, the high-ranking official also said. Rodriguez stated that economic warfare against her country is equivalent to systematic human rights abuses since Venezuelan people have been deprived of basic needs, including food, education, healthcare. In 2015, then-US President Barack Obama declared Venezuela a "threat to the US national security" and ordered the US Treasury Department to freeze foreign property and assets of several Venezuelan officials. Since then, Washington has expanded the sanctions regime against the country. In 2019, the US imposed comprehensive sanctions on Caracas, especially targeting the country's oil and financial industries as well as freezing its reserves amid the political crisis in the country as Washington recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president instead of re-elected leader Nicolas Maduro.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200924/regime-change--sanctions-why-none-of-the-tools-of-us-foreign-policy-work-against-iran-or-venezuela-1080553431.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, venezuela, sanctions on venezuala, us sanctions on venezuela, obama administration