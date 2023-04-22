https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/watch-russian-paratroopers-wipe-out-ukrainian-army-strongholds-in-forest-1109761453.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Strongholds in Forest

Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Strongholds in Forest

During an attack shown in a clip, the Russian paratroopers were seen using a self-propelled gun Nona-S.

2023-04-22T13:27+0000

2023-04-22T13:27+0000

2023-04-22T13:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

special operation

paratroopers

attack

footage

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105787/55/1057875562_0:114:3066:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_3bc7b0a69a4845110baccbc6fe28578e.jpg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of a Russian airborne unit destroying the fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest, as part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The footage, published on the MoD’s Telegram page on Saturday, shows Russian forces launching a reconnaissance drone to transfer the coordinates of the enemy fortifications to the artillery paratroopers. Ukrainian servicemen managed to track the drone after it was too late.The amphibious 2S9 Nona (a Russian acronym for the Newest Ground Artillery Gun) is actually a hybrid of a mortar and howitzer, capable of firing high explosive and smoke rounds, as well as laser-guided munitions.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, russian paratroopers' strike on ukrainian army positions in the forest