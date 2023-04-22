International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Strongholds in Forest
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Strongholds in Forest
During an attack shown in a clip, the Russian paratroopers were seen using a self-propelled gun Nona-S.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of a Russian airborne unit destroying the fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest, as part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The footage, published on the MoD’s Telegram page on Saturday, shows Russian forces launching a reconnaissance drone to transfer the coordinates of the enemy fortifications to the artillery paratroopers. Ukrainian servicemen managed to track the drone after it was too late.The amphibious 2S9 Nona (a Russian acronym for the Newest Ground Artillery Gun) is actually a hybrid of a mortar and howitzer, capable of firing high explosive and smoke rounds, as well as laser-guided munitions.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Strongholds in Forest

13:27 GMT 22.04.2023
During an attack shown in a clip, the Russian paratroopers were seen using a self-propelled Nona-S gun.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has published a video of a Russian airborne unit destroying the fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the forest, as part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
The footage, published on the MoD’s Telegram page on Saturday, shows Russian forces launching a reconnaissance drone to transfer the coordinates of the enemy fortifications to the artillery paratroopers. Ukrainian servicemen managed to track the drone after it was too late.
“Several precision volleys of the 120-mm Nona-S self-propelled guns - and enemy strongholds together with the personnel has been wiped out”, a MoD caption text below the clip reads.
The amphibious 2S9 Nona (a Russian acronym for the Newest Ground Artillery Gun) is actually a hybrid of a mortar and howitzer, capable of firing high explosive and smoke rounds, as well as laser-guided munitions.
