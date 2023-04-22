https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/we-are-together-russian-surgeon-saves-hundreds-in-donbass-1109765628.html

We Are Together: Russian Surgeon Saves Hundreds in Donbass

Russian trauma surgeon Boris Gurkin took a two-week vacation from work to save lives in the Donbass conflict zone in early August 2022. In March 2023, he returned to the embattled region.

"I have combat experience and I work in an emergency hospital and I know what problems arise with a large number of wounded and injured," Gurkin told Sputnik. Gurkin is a trauma surgeon and the chief physician of the emergency hospital in Novocherkassk in Russia's Rostov region. His patients are those wounded in car accidents, falls, or who suffer from serious household injuries. He is also a major of medical service in reserve, who performed hundreds of surgical operations in different hotspots.Having arrived to Donbass in August 2022, Gurkin worked in hospitals on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) not far from the front line. In 14 days, he performed a whopping 117 surgeries, 8-9 a day on average, saving over a hundred lives. In March 2023, Gurkin decided to go to Lugansk again.Gurkin revealed that they worked in civilian medical institutions but treated both military and civilian patients. The trauma surgeon and his colleagues worked and lived there on the territory of hospitals. They performed surgeries, receiving from 7 to 20 patients per day and conducting the same number of surgeries.Experience of Two Chechen WarsHe noted that his experience as a military physician came in handy: "I know the peculiarities of the treatment of gunshot wounds," the surgeon explained. "That is, surgeons do not often see such injuries in ordinary life. I went through all these. I served in a special detachment in the first and second Chechen Wars, in the district military hospital."Gurkin recalled that there had been many patients at that time.'No One Moaned or Whined, Even Hopeless Ones'Injuries treated by Gurkin were mostly caused by explosions of mines, bullets and artillery shells. "But, of course, most of all [they were caused] by explosives.""No one moaned, or whined, even though sometimes we faced hopeless cases," he added.Gurkin noted that Donbass residents are highly motivated and some hastened to return to the front line even having sustained serious injuries."We had a patient who was about 60 years old," the surgeon recalled. "He is a resident of the Lugansk People's Republic. And he was hit by a mine explosion. He lost part of his leg, there were other multiple wounds. His children also participated in the conflict, both a daughter and a son. And he waited until he recovered and was ready to go there almost immediately to be with them."However, there are injuries that would never let one return to the front, he added: "These are severe injuries to the joints, when their functions are not restored, or a limb has to be amputated."People of Donbass: Sincere, Kind and CompassionateThe physician pointed out that regardless of suffering an eight-year-long war which the Kiev regime waged against the people of Lugansk, they remained strong, courageous and kind-hearted.'We Are Together With Russia'Last year Gurkin won the contest within the framework of Russia's humanitarian mission "We are together with Russia". The special nomination was awarded for actions and initiatives of special significance in helping the residents of Donbass and other new regions of Russia. The award was given to the physician by the people he saved."It was unexpected for me: to get to the final and, moreover, to win," the surgeon admitted. "To be honest, my colleagues and I included my act in the nomination in order, in general, to draw attention to this issue, to this problem, which we considered to be really important at the moment. And then, when I suddenly received a letter that I got to the final, of course, it was very surprising, especially as a winner against the backdrop of very serious rivals. According to Gurkin, his initiative prompted new volunteers to follow suit. Medical specialists from various regions of Russia called him asking what they can to help the people of Donbass and Russian military servicemen participating in the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.He is wishing Russian soldiers, protecting our country in new Russian regions both spiritual strength and health.

