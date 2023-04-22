International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
When Did Free Speech Become a Crime in America?
When Did Free Speech Become a Crime in America?
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Facebook labeling Seymour Hersh Nordstream reporting as "partly... 22.04.2023
When Did Free Speech Become a Crime in America ?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Facebook labeling Seymour Hersh Nordstream reporting as "partly false", and Twitter removing the "state affiliated media" tags from users' bios .
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The Western Attacks on Children, There Will be no Counter Offensive from Ukraine, and Germany is Fine With Ukraine Striking RussiaTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist &amp; Garrett Zeigler - Former Trump Aide | Chicago Youth are Out of Control, Modern Democrat Policies Will Never Work, and The Need for Tougher Penalties for CrimeIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the gaslighting narrative of NATO, M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine, and Germany pushing for a World War III. Sonja talked about the lack of counter-offensives from the Ukrainian military and Sonja's belief that Ukraine's military is running low on soldiers. Sonja spoke about NATO teasing Ukraine with membership and Russia fighting against the transgender agenda.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon and Garrett Zeigler about Garrett's time in the Trump White House, the Democrats seen as modern-day Bolsheviks, and finding common ground on the right. Tyler and Garrett discussed the open corruption from the Democrat party and how the establishment Republicans destroyed the Trump White House agenda. Tyler and Garrett discussed the Biden crime family and how Garrett and his group exposed all of Hunter Biden's laptop emails.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
When Did Free Speech Become a Crime in America?

04:01 GMT 22.04.2023 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 22.04.2023)
The Backstory
When Did Free Speech Become a Crime in America ?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Facebook labeling Seymour Hersh Nordstream reporting as "partly false", and Twitter removing the "state affiliated media" tags from users' bios.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | The Western Attacks on Children, There Will be no Counter Offensive from Ukraine, and Germany is Fine With Ukraine Striking Russia

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist & Garrett Zeigler - Former Trump Aide | Chicago Youth are Out of Control, Modern Democrat Policies Will Never Work, and The Need for Tougher Penalties for Crime

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the gaslighting narrative of NATO, M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine, and Germany pushing for a World War III. Sonja talked about the lack of counter-offensives from the Ukrainian military and Sonja's belief that Ukraine's military is running low on soldiers. Sonja spoke about NATO teasing Ukraine with membership and Russia fighting against the transgender agenda.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon and Garrett Zeigler about Garrett's time in the Trump White House, the Democrats seen as modern-day Bolsheviks, and finding common ground on the right. Tyler and Garrett discussed the open corruption from the Democrat party and how the establishment Republicans destroyed the Trump White House agenda. Tyler and Garrett discussed the Biden crime family and how Garrett and his group exposed all of Hunter Biden's laptop emails.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
