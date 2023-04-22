https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/why-is-china-boosting-its-gold-reserves-1109758961.html

Why is China Boosting Its Gold Reserves?

While between September 2019 and October 2022, China’s gold reserves remained unchanged, November of last year saw Beijing’s push for bulking up bullions.

China is boosting its gold reserves for a fifth straight month because Beijing is preparing for possible future sanctions against the PRC, industry experts have told an international news outlet.Chinese scholar and finance author Sun Xiaoji said that China’s Central Bank is actively increasing its gold holdings as it hasn't excluded a scenario where it is expelled from the global US dollar payment system.The expert also commented on the current push for dedollarization by the BRICS group, of which China is a member. The group also includes Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.UK-based financial consultant Fang Qi, in turn, told the outlet that he believes China’s Central Bank has reduced its holdings of US bonds and increased Chinese gold reserves mainly out of concern for rates of return and reducing volatility.The developments followed China clinching a deal with Brazil late last month to trade in their own currencies, in a bid to abandon the US dollar as an intermediary.Western media, in turn, reported at the time that the deal is expected “to enable China, the top rival to US economic hegemony, and Brazil, the biggest economy in Latin America, to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reals and vice versa instead of going through the dollar.”A recent survey report by the Central Bank of Brazil showed that as of the end of 2022, the proportion of the yuan in Brazil's international exchange reserves had reached 5.37%, exceeding the proportion of the euro at 4.74%, which means that the yuan becomes the South American country's second-largest reserve currency.

