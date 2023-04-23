International
Canadian Government Accuses Public Service Union of Misinformation Amid Mass Strikes
The Canadian government accused the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents 155,000 employees striking across the country, of stalling and misinformation amid negotiations on improving working conditions.
"Since the start of the negotiations, we have made numerous proposals to the PSAC and have seen very little movement from them on their demands ... There is no time nor tolerance for stalling and misinformation," the Treasury Board, representing the government in talks with the PSAC, said in a statement of Saturday, accusing the union's president, Chris Aylward, of complaining about the negotiations to the media instead of seeking a deal. The department stated that it was not willing to "play games," but would seek an agreement with the PSAC. Earlier in the week, the union of public service employees began strike action, with over 155,000 members of the PSAC demanding that the government take measures against "systemic racism," provide guarantees for remote work and improve other working conditions.
09:26 GMT 23.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Canadian government accused the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which represents 155,000 employees striking across the country, of stalling and misinformation amid negotiations on improving working conditions.
"Since the start of the negotiations, we have made numerous proposals to the PSAC and have seen very little movement from them on their demands ... There is no time nor tolerance for stalling and misinformation," the Treasury Board, representing the government in talks with the PSAC, said in a statement of Saturday, accusing the union's president, Chris Aylward, of complaining about the negotiations to the media instead of seeking a deal.
The department stated that it was not willing to "play games," but would seek an agreement with the PSAC.
Earlier in the week, the union of public service employees began strike action, with over 155,000 members of the PSAC demanding that the government take measures against "systemic racism," provide guarantees for remote work and improve other working conditions.
