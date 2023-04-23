International
The driver, who was 76-year old, allegedly mistook an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal. As a result, 11 people are injured with 4 being in severe condition.
The incident took place in the Berck commune in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais on Saturday evening, the local newspaper reported. A 76-year-old driver lost control of the car, allegedly mistaking an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal, the newspaper added, citing the prosecutor's office. The driver has been arrested, according to the report. The exact circumstances and causes of the accident are still to be clarified.
Car Drives Into Crowd in Northern France, Injuring at Least 11 People - Reports

A car drove into a crowd at an international kite-flying festival held in northern France, injuring at least 11 people, with four in critical condition.
The incident took place in the Berck commune in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais on Saturday evening, the local newspaper reported. A 76-year-old driver lost control of the car, allegedly mistaking an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal, the newspaper added, citing the prosecutor's office.
The driver has been arrested, according to the report.
The exact circumstances and causes of the accident are still to be clarified.
