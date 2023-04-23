https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/car-drives-into-crowd-in-northern-france-injuring-at-least-11-people---reports-1109773662.html

Car Drives Into Crowd in Northern France, Injuring at Least 11 People - Reports

Car Drives Into Crowd in Northern France, Injuring at Least 11 People - Reports

The driver, who was 76-year old, allegedly mistook an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal. As a result, 11 people are injured with 4 being in severe condition.

2023-04-23T09:10+0000

2023-04-23T09:10+0000

2023-04-23T09:14+0000

world

accident

car accident

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109104940_0:328:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7e41fb7e28cb446259db0d2b1303e5d.jpg

The incident took place in the Berck commune in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais on Saturday evening, the local newspaper reported. A 76-year-old driver lost control of the car, allegedly mistaking an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal, the newspaper added, citing the prosecutor's office. The driver has been arrested, according to the report. The exact circumstances and causes of the accident are still to be clarified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/head-on-crash-between-two-buses-in-ghanas-east-leaves-at-least-nine-dead-1108831624.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

car accident, france, northern france, accident