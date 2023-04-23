https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/cubas-prime-minister-expected-to-visit-moscow-st-petersburg-sochi--1109770918.html

Cuba’s Prime Minister Expected to Visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi

Cuba’s Prime Minister Expected to Visit Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz plans to visit Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi as part of his upcoming trip to Russia, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow. The two nations are expected to discuss tourism.

2023-04-23T03:32+0000

2023-04-23T03:32+0000

2023-04-23T03:32+0000

russia

cuba

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15892/68/158926891_0:0:360:203_1920x0_80_0_0_ba0f8a874a8f71703cd8fc17df5ed264.jpg

"Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will pay a visit to Russia in June. First of all, he will take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], which will be held in Sochi on June 7-9. After that, he will pay an official visit to Moscow, and then go to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the ambassador said. The ambassador also pointed out that Cuba and Russia have been working on integrating the Mir payment system in Cuba. He expressed hope that Russian tourists will be able to use Russian Mir cards in Cuba already this year (some ATM machines in Cuba already accept Mir cards for cash withdrawals). On Thursday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Manuel Marrero Cruz was expected to visit Russia in June. Lavrov said that Cuba’s prime minister was expected to attend the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 14-17.

cuba

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cuba, russia, prime minister manuel marrero cruz, tourism, russian-cuban relations