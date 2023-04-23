https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/european-central-bank-warns-its-interest-rates-close-to-maximum-increase-amid-high-inflation-1109776663.html

European Central Bank Warns Its Interest Rates ‘Close to Maximum Increase’ Amid High Inflation

The ECB previously raised its interest rates by 0.5 percentage points amid concerns that higher borrowing costs could set off a domino effect across the entire banking sector.

Yannis Stournaras, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s Governing Council, has warned that the lender’s policymakers should be cautious and avoid making big or small moves regarding a decision on the interest rates.In an interview with Greek media, he stressed that any such decision should be based on data "exactly because we have reached close to the ceiling, close to the maximum increase."The remarks followed the ECB deciding on the 0.5 percentage point rise in its interest rates last month, which pushed the bank’s main rate up to 3.5%. This came despite concerns soaring interest rates could cause a domino effect across a banking sector across the eurozone.ECB officials explained that inflation will most likely remain high “for too long”, which they said prompts the bank to go ahead with its planned run of rate increases.In a brief explainer published on the ECB’s website last year, the bank, in particular, underscored that a rise in interest rates, which ultimately are the cost of borrowing money, helps the lender stem inflation.As for the ECB’s move to raise interest rates, it came after the Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) European Department Alfred Kammer warned last week that Europe is experiencing challenges related to persistent inflation, slow economic recovery and financial stability across the continent.He warned that inflation remains "stubbornly high" and continues to be in double digits in most emerging European economies and some advanced economies.Flop of EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions As part of the post-COVID pandemic global economic recession, the EU was forced to grapple with a massive energy crisis and surging inflation, the rate at which prices for goods and services increase.The situation further deteriorated after Western countries slapped “severe” sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, which led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently underscored that his country has bolstered its economic sovereignty since 2022 and did not collapse as Russia’s “enemy” expected. With the EU’s 10 sanction packages against Russia already in place, the bloc’s officials have meanwhile told UK media that they have no plans to ramp up the sanctions pressure any further, voicing concerns that doing so could affect sectors which European countries “can’t live without,” such as imports of fuel for nuclear power plants, and precious metals.

