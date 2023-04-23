Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured
© AP Photo / Paul WhiteFirefighters walk past a diplomatic car by the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Spain's Interior Ministry said police evacuated the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Friday after another suspect postal package was detected.
© AP Photo / Paul White
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people died and ten others were injured in a fire that occurred at a restaurant in Spain’s capital of Madrid, the city’s emergency services inform.
The fire broke out on Saturday at the entrance to a restaurant in Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid’s Salamanca district.
"Fire in a restaurant in Plaza Manuel Becerra. …SAMUR-Proteccion Civil [specialized emergency system of Madrid] attends to 10 [injured] people and confirms the death of two people," the emergency services said on Twitter.
🛑#Madrid 1️⃣ trabajador fallecido en un incendio 🔥 originado por un flambeado en un plato y la decoración de plástico de techo y paredes en el restaurante italiano Burro Canaglia Bar&Resto de la plaza Manuel Becerra. pic.twitter.com/LlJXVHTnd7— ＭＡＲＣＯ ＡＮＴＯＮＩＯ (@marcotgn) April 22, 2023
El Mundo newspaper reported that the blaze occurred when a waiter flambéed a pizza by pouring alcohol over the pizza and lighting it with a blowtorch, the flames then caught plastic flowers decorating the ceiling and columns of the restaurant.
El Mundo said, citing the city’s emergency services, that the dead include a 25-year-old waiter and a 40-year-old customer.
An investigation is underway.