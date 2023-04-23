https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/fire-at-madrid-restaurant-results-in-two-dead-ten-injured-1109770353.html

Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured

A fire at a restaurant in Madrid, Spain killed two people and injured others after a waiter flambéed a pizza which set the restaurant's plastic decor ablaze.

The fire broke out on Saturday at the entrance to a restaurant in Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid’s Salamanca district. "Fire in a restaurant in Plaza Manuel Becerra. …SAMUR-Proteccion Civil [specialized emergency system of Madrid] attends to 10 [injured] people and confirms the death of two people," the emergency services said on Twitter. El Mundo newspaper reported that the blaze occurred when a waiter flambéed a pizza by pouring alcohol over the pizza and lighting it with a blowtorch, the flames then caught plastic flowers decorating the ceiling and columns of the restaurant. El Mundo said, citing the city’s emergency services, that the dead include a 25-year-old waiter and a 40-year-old customer. An investigation is underway.

