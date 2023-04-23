International
Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured
Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured
A fire at a restaurant in Madrid, Spain killed two people and injured others after a waiter flambéed a pizza which set the restaurant's plastic decor ablaze.
The fire broke out on Saturday at the entrance to a restaurant in Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid’s Salamanca district. "Fire in a restaurant in Plaza Manuel Becerra. …SAMUR-Proteccion Civil [specialized emergency system of Madrid] attends to 10 [injured] people and confirms the death of two people," the emergency services said on Twitter. El Mundo newspaper reported that the blaze occurred when a waiter flambéed a pizza by pouring alcohol over the pizza and lighting it with a blowtorch, the flames then caught plastic flowers decorating the ceiling and columns of the restaurant. El Mundo said, citing the city’s emergency services, that the dead include a 25-year-old waiter and a 40-year-old customer. An investigation is underway.
Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured

02:37 GMT 23.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people died and ten others were injured in a fire that occurred at a restaurant in Spain’s capital of Madrid, the city’s emergency services inform.
The fire broke out on Saturday at the entrance to a restaurant in Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid’s Salamanca district.
"Fire in a restaurant in Plaza Manuel Becerra. …SAMUR-Proteccion Civil [specialized emergency system of Madrid] attends to 10 [injured] people and confirms the death of two people," the emergency services said on Twitter.
El Mundo newspaper reported that the blaze occurred when a waiter flambéed a pizza by pouring alcohol over the pizza and lighting it with a blowtorch, the flames then caught plastic flowers decorating the ceiling and columns of the restaurant.
El Mundo said, citing the city’s emergency services, that the dead include a 25-year-old waiter and a 40-year-old customer.
An investigation is underway.
