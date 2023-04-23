https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/for-the-people-at-least-nine-us-lawmakers-sold-troubled-stock-before-svb-crisis-1109779429.html

'For the People': At Least Nine US Lawmakers Sold Troubled Stock Before SVB Crisis

'For the People': At Least Nine US Lawmakers Sold Troubled Stock Before SVB Crisis

US lawmakers allegedly used classified economic information to get rid of toxic assets.

2023-04-23T15:42+0000

2023-04-23T15:42+0000

2023-04-23T15:42+0000

americas

economy

silicon valley bank collapse

insider trading

blind trust

us

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

Nine US lawmakers traded banking stocks before or during the latest crisis in the financial sector that was triggered by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse on March 10, analysis of open data by research agency Quiver Quantitative has shown.New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer sold his SVB shares on March 9, earning up to $15,000 just a day before the collapse.This move could be attributed to almost supernatural premonition, yet however, there is another explanation – the congressman in question was a member of the financial services committee since 2019 and this, by definition, means that he possessed classified information about the economy.Further research showed that Gottheimer was the sort of Gordon Gekko among the House of Representatives – last year he struck roughly 380 stock market deals. The spokesperson for the congressman stated that he made his economic decisions at the discretion of his financial adviser, adding that Gottheimer is in process of establishing a blind trust – a mechanism which allows for a civil servant to keep his riches without really knowing what’s going on with them and being unable to somehow use political influence for profits sake.This financial advisor defense was similarly used by another US congressmen questioned by the public about stock market operations. An investigation carried out by a prominent US newspaper showed that this case is only the tip of the iceberg – nearly a fifth of American lawmakers or their close relatives conducted stock market transactions with equity of the companies affected by their legislative work.This practice of enrichment via political means has sparked outrage in US society. Sherrod Brown, a senator from Ohio is pushing a bill that will limit the ability to conduct financial operations for members of Congress.He added that politicians “have more inside information” and are able “to know more about the economy.”The Silicon Valley Bank collapse at the beginning of March ignited angst among investors all over the world, causing a domino effect in the banking sector.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211010/house-insider-pelosis-fortune-more-than-doubled-in-last-3-years-amid-lucky-family-investments-1089817666.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200321/once-in-a-century-event-us-senators-profit-from-insider-trading-as-covid-19-death-toll-climbs-1078651662.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230323/us-faces-multifaceted-crisis--overhaul-of-global-trade-and-economy-professor-1108724253.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

us congress, economy, blind trust, stock market, svb collapse