International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/for-the-people-at-least-nine-us-lawmakers-sold-troubled-stock-before-svb-crisis-1109779429.html
'For the People': At Least Nine US Lawmakers Sold Troubled Stock Before SVB Crisis
'For the People': At Least Nine US Lawmakers Sold Troubled Stock Before SVB Crisis
US lawmakers allegedly used classified economic information to get rid of toxic assets.
2023-04-23T15:42+0000
2023-04-23T15:42+0000
americas
economy
silicon valley bank collapse
insider trading
blind trust
us
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
Nine US lawmakers traded banking stocks before or during the latest crisis in the financial sector that was triggered by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse on March 10, analysis of open data by research agency Quiver Quantitative has shown.New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer sold his SVB shares on March 9, earning up to $15,000 just a day before the collapse.This move could be attributed to almost supernatural premonition, yet however, there is another explanation – the congressman in question was a member of the financial services committee since 2019 and this, by definition, means that he possessed classified information about the economy.Further research showed that Gottheimer was the sort of Gordon Gekko among the House of Representatives – last year he struck roughly 380 stock market deals. The spokesperson for the congressman stated that he made his economic decisions at the discretion of his financial adviser, adding that Gottheimer is in process of establishing a blind trust – a mechanism which allows for a civil servant to keep his riches without really knowing what’s going on with them and being unable to somehow use political influence for profits sake.This financial advisor defense was similarly used by another US congressmen questioned by the public about stock market operations. An investigation carried out by a prominent US newspaper showed that this case is only the tip of the iceberg – nearly a fifth of American lawmakers or their close relatives conducted stock market transactions with equity of the companies affected by their legislative work.This practice of enrichment via political means has sparked outrage in US society. Sherrod Brown, a senator from Ohio is pushing a bill that will limit the ability to conduct financial operations for members of Congress.He added that politicians “have more inside information” and are able “to know more about the economy.”The Silicon Valley Bank collapse at the beginning of March ignited angst among investors all over the world, causing a domino effect in the banking sector.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211010/house-insider-pelosis-fortune-more-than-doubled-in-last-3-years-amid-lucky-family-investments-1089817666.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200321/once-in-a-century-event-us-senators-profit-from-insider-trading-as-covid-19-death-toll-climbs-1078651662.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230323/us-faces-multifaceted-crisis--overhaul-of-global-trade-and-economy-professor-1108724253.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us congress, economy, blind trust, stock market, svb collapse
us congress, economy, blind trust, stock market, svb collapse

'For the People': At Least Nine US Lawmakers Sold Troubled Stock Before SVB Crisis

15:42 GMT 23.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevThe US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Members of the US Congress allegedly exploited classified economic information to earn money.
Nine US lawmakers traded banking stocks before or during the latest crisis in the financial sector that was triggered by the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse on March 10, analysis of open data by research agency Quiver Quantitative has shown.
New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer sold his SVB shares on March 9, earning up to $15,000 just a day before the collapse.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
House Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
10 October 2021, 18:07 GMT
This move could be attributed to almost supernatural premonition, yet however, there is another explanation – the congressman in question was a member of the financial services committee since 2019 and this, by definition, means that he possessed classified information about the economy.
Further research showed that Gottheimer was the sort of Gordon Gekko among the House of Representatives – last year he struck roughly 380 stock market deals. The spokesperson for the congressman stated that he made his economic decisions at the discretion of his financial adviser, adding that Gottheimer is in process of establishing a blind trust – a mechanism which allows for a civil servant to keep his riches without really knowing what’s going on with them and being unable to somehow use political influence for profits sake.
This financial advisor defense was similarly used by another US congressmen questioned by the public about stock market operations.
The final numbers of the day are displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2020
World
‘Shouldn’t Be Legal’: US Senators Accused of Selling Off Stocks after Coronavirus Briefing
21 March 2020, 01:02 GMT
An investigation carried out by a prominent US newspaper showed that this case is only the tip of the iceberg – nearly a fifth of American lawmakers or their close relatives conducted stock market transactions with equity of the companies affected by their legislative work.
This practice of enrichment via political means has sparked outrage in US society. Sherrod Brown, a senator from Ohio is pushing a bill that will limit the ability to conduct financial operations for members of Congress.
“Members of Congress are supposed to serve the American people, not their stock portfolios,” he stated in a press release.
Burning dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Analysis
Richard Wolff: US Faces Multifaceted Economic Crisis
23 March, 13:55 GMT
He added that politicians “have more inside information” and are able “to know more about the economy.”
The Silicon Valley Bank collapse at the beginning of March ignited angst among investors all over the world, causing a domino effect in the banking sector.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала