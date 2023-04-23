International
Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US to Stand Trial
Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US to Stand Trial
President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the US to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
Toledo served as president from 2001-2006. According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million. The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.
Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US to Stand Trial

22:40 GMT 23.04.2023
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been extradited from the United States to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery, Peruvian radio RPP reported on Sunday.
Toledo served as president from 2001-2006. According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million.
The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.
