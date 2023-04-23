https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/former-peruvian-president-toledo-extradited-from-us-to-stand-trial-1109783771.html
Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US to Stand Trial
President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the US to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.
Toledo served as president from 2001-2006. According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million. The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has been extradited from the United States to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery, Peruvian radio RPP reported on Sunday.
Toledo served as president from 2001-2006. According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million.
The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.