Former Peruvian President Toledo Extradited From US to Stand Trial

President Alejandro Toledo was extradited from the US to his homeland to face an 18-month pre-trial detention in the case of bribery related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Toledo served as president from 2001-2006. According to an investigation in Peru, his activities as head of state may have contributed to the passage of a law that amended the tender rules so that Brazilian construction company Odebrecht could win a series of contracts worth $500 million. The total amount of bribes allegedly received by Toledo is estimated at $20 million. In this regard, the politician could face 20 years and eight months in prison.

