'I'm the F***ing Fuhrer': New Book Lays Bare BoJo's Frustrations
“I am meant to be in control. I am the Fuhrer. I’m the king who takes the decisions,” Boris Johnson reportedly exclaimed at one point.
Former UK PM Boris Johnson purportedly made some rather frank admissions during his tenure concerning what his position at that time entailed, a new book has suggested.
During his turbulent time at the helm of the British government, Johnson apparently did not take kindly to his then-adviser Dominic Cummings' attempts to cut the PM out of the decision-making process, according to “Johnson at 10” - a book penned by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell that was serialized by a UK newspaper.
“I am meant to be in control. I am the Fuhrer. I’m the king who takes the decisions,” Johnson reportedly exclaimed at one point.
While it was not immediately clear what the British royal family might have had to say about BoJo’s assertion, Cummings reportedly alleged last year that Johnson referred to himself as the “Fuhrer” while denying wrongdoing in the so-called Partygate scandal.
“He doesn't think he did anything wrong, as he said repeatedly in 2020 'Everyone better remember I'm the f***ing Fuhrer around here',” a May 2022 tweet attributed to Cummings stated.
Meanwhile, the book also alleged that Michael Gove, a former member of the Johnson cabinet, suggested that BoJo was actually reluctant to make difficult decisions and blamed Cummings, as well as Johnson's wife Carrie, to disguise his reluctance.
These revelations elicited a somewhat lukewarm reaction from social media users, with one netizen simply branding Johnson as the “worst PM ever.”