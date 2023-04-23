https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/im-the-fing-fuhrer-new-book-lays-bare-bojos-frustrations-1109777163.html

'I'm the F***ing Fuhrer': New Book Lays Bare BoJo's Frustrations

'I'm the F***ing Fuhrer': New Book Lays Bare BoJo's Frustrations

“I am meant to be in control. I am the Fuhrer. I’m the king who takes the decisions,” Boris Johnson reportedly exclaimed at one point.

2023-04-23T14:50+0000

2023-04-23T14:50+0000

2023-04-23T14:50+0000

beyond politics

viral

boris johnson

decisions

dominic cummings

king

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102500268_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_6c80ef518755b0df1f8a65cc395012b7.jpg

Former UK PM Boris Johnson purportedly made some rather frank admissions during his tenure concerning what his position at that time entailed, a new book has suggested.During his turbulent time at the helm of the British government, Johnson apparently did not take kindly to his then-adviser Dominic Cummings' attempts to cut the PM out of the decision-making process, according to “Johnson at 10” - a book penned by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell that was serialized by a UK newspaper.While it was not immediately clear what the British royal family might have had to say about BoJo’s assertion, Cummings reportedly alleged last year that Johnson referred to himself as the “Fuhrer” while denying wrongdoing in the so-called Partygate scandal.“He doesn't think he did anything wrong, as he said repeatedly in 2020 'Everyone better remember I'm the f***ing Fuhrer around here',” a May 2022 tweet attributed to Cummings stated.Meanwhile, the book also alleged that Michael Gove, a former member of the Johnson cabinet, suggested that BoJo was actually reluctant to make difficult decisions and blamed Cummings, as well as Johnson's wife Carrie, to disguise his reluctance.These revelations elicited a somewhat lukewarm reaction from social media users, with one netizen simply branding Johnson as the “worst PM ever.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/boris-johnson-admits-misleading-parliament-on-partygate-in-good-faith---committee-1108665410.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

boris johnson, bojo