Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv

Protests against against the controversial judicial reform in Tel Aviv continued on Saturday. Protests against the, now suspended, reform plan have been held for 16 straight weeks in Israel.

Central streets in the city were blocked on Saturday night. Apart from Tel Aviv, demonstrations were also held in Haifa, Ashdod, Beer Sheva and other major Israeli cities. Protests against the suspended judicial reform have been held for 16 straight weeks in Israel. Organizers of the demonstrations have pledged to continue protests until the reform is completely canceled. Opponents of the reform say that it would undermine the Supreme Court’s ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel’s history.

