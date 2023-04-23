https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/israelis-protest-against-judicial-reform-in-tel-aviv-1109770236.html
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
Protests against against the controversial judicial reform in Tel Aviv continued on Saturday. Protests against the, now suspended, reform plan have been held for 16 straight weeks in Israel.
2023-04-23T01:54+0000
2023-04-23T01:54+0000
2023-04-23T01:54+0000
world
tel aviv
tel aviv university
judicial reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109770079_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9c535b8bd6e598dd7e11d857cb7120.jpg
Central streets in the city were blocked on Saturday night. Apart from Tel Aviv, demonstrations were also held in Haifa, Ashdod, Beer Sheva and other major Israeli cities. Protests against the suspended judicial reform have been held for 16 straight weeks in Israel. Organizers of the demonstrations have pledged to continue protests until the reform is completely canceled. Opponents of the reform say that it would undermine the Supreme Court’s ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel’s history.
tel aviv
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109770079_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_732387f73b9d79e205a3303832347d31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, tel aviv, protests, judicial reform, israel protests
israel, tel aviv, protests, judicial reform, israel protests
Israelis Protest Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - Large-scale demonstrations against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Tel Aviv, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Central streets in the city were blocked on Saturday night. Apart from Tel Aviv, demonstrations were also held in Haifa, Ashdod, Beer Sheva and other major Israeli cities.
Protests against the suspended judicial reform have been held for 16 straight weeks in Israel. Organizers of the demonstrations have pledged to continue protests until the reform is completely canceled.
Opponents of the reform say that it would undermine the Supreme Court’s ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel’s history.