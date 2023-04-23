International
BREAKING: Moscow Will Mirror US' Attitude Toward Russian Journalists to American Journalists - Diplomatic Source
Sputnik International
Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/lavrov-blinken-not-planning-to-meet-during-unsc-events-in-new-york-1109777674.html
Lavrov, Blinken Not Planning to Meet During UNSC Events in New York
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is not planning to meet with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken since there is nothing on the agenda that may be discussed on FM level.
2023-04-23T13:44+0000
2023-04-23T13:44+0000
russia
us
sergey lavrov
antony blinken
foreign policy
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f9eb43563904d8434d61878ffa10ddfe.png
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe123d95f9cc01f574d08bf6958fe51.png
13:44 GMT 23.04.2023
© Sputnikunsc cover
unsc cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
© Sputnik
