Lavrov, Blinken Not Planning to Meet During UNSC Events in New York
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is not planning to meet with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken since there is nothing on the agenda that may be discussed on FM level.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no plans to hold a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN Security Council events in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.
"There are no such plans. To a large extent, we do not have anything on the agenda that could be discussed with the US at the level of [foreign] ministers," Ryabkov told reporters before the departure of a Russian delegation to New York.