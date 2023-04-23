https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/romania-should-continue-boosting-military-interoperability-with-nato-1109777043.html

Romania Should Continue Boosting Military Interoperability With NATO

Romania Should Continue Boosting Military Interoperability With NATO

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis claims that his country should boost military interoperability with NATO due to geopolitical challenges.

2023-04-23T12:44+0000

2023-04-23T12:44+0000

2023-04-23T12:44+0000

military

romania

klaus iohannis

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103950/79/1039507984_0:0:3781:2126_1920x0_80_0_0_b18bf70647962ea29db0ee39a0e17557.jpg

The president called land forces "one of the most important categories of forces of the Romanian army," adding that the security crisis in Europe and Russia's military operation in Ukraine highlighted the importance of their role in "ensuring the security of our country and NATO's eastern flank." Iohannis also pledged that his country will strengthen its defense and resilience capacities and remain a pillar of stability and a security guarantor in the region. In early March 2022, Iohannis held a meeting with the country's Supreme Defense Council to discuss the security landscape amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. As a result of this meeting, it was decided to raise Romania's defense spending from 2% to 2.5% of GDP under a plan that is set to remain in place for at least 10 years. Over this period, the country seeks to modernize its defense system, equip the army and improve the qualifications of the military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220726/romania-and-us-to-hold-military-drills-near-ukrainian-border-1097818892.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/germanys-rheinmetall-building-service--logistics-hub-in-romania-for-nato-weapons-used-in-ukraine-1109063142.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military, foreign policy, romania, nato, nato expansion, klaus iohannis