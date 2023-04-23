https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/russia-in-contact-with-saudi-authorities-over-missing-vessel-1109783451.html

Russia in Contact With Saudi Authorities Over Missing Vessel

Moscow is in contact with the Saudi authorities regarding a boat with three Russian citizens on board that went missing. The ship left Saudi Arabia almost a week ago and was supposed to arrive in Djibouti by the 19.

"We continue to take all necessary steps in cooperation with the Saudi authorities to clarify the fate of the missing ship, as well as to provide prompt assistance to Russian citizens on board," the embassy said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the wife of the captain of the missing vessel, Nadezhda Rasina, told Sputnik that the boat had disappeared in the Red Sea. She noted that the ship left Saudi Arabia almost a week ago and was supposed to arrive in Djibouti by April 19. Rasina added that the owner of the vessel sent an SOS signal, and the ship was seized by pirates.

