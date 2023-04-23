International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle and viral stories on social media, gossip and celebrity news, photos, videos, and more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/scientists-discover-junkie-worms-crave-in-similar-way-to-humans-1109773523.html
Scientists Discover Junkie Worms Crave in Similar Way to Humans
Scientists Discover Junkie Worms Crave in Similar Way to Humans
The research, however strange it may seem, has important implications for human health as the worms' reaction replicates that of humans. Worms may now be used for drug testing – and that’s what it is all about.
2023-04-23T12:00+0000
2023-04-23T12:00+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
scientific research
cannabis
worms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105020/45/1050204502_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_34d7c94278662ef7a9e036ae782985e7.jpg
Worms (C. elegans type) become eager to eat high-calorie food after consuming cannabis, replicating the same behavioral pattern observed in humans, research published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology has revealed.Cannabinoids do their job by interacting with so-called receptors – the proteins in the brain and nervous system. Some cannabinoids are naturally present in the body – that’s why these receptors exist - and they play an important role, including appetite regulation and even reproduction.For the sake of science, researchers bathed worms in anandamide – a biological fluid that is considered to be a bodily-produced cannabinoid. After that, scientists observed the feeding of these worms and were able to document a stronger preference for high-calorie food. Shawn Lockery, co-author of the study and a professor of biology and neuroscience at the University of Oregon, told British media: “this increase in existing preference is analogous to eating more of the foods you would crave anyway. It’s like choosing pizza versus oatmeal.”However, the research was carried out not only to satiate scientists’ curiosity about the behavior of drugged worms. The paper alleges that this similarity between humans and worms can be used for medical purposes – the tiny mindless creatures will become a part of human drug testing.As Lockery stated, “the fact that the human cannabinoid receptor gene is functional in C. elegans food-choice experiments sets the stage for rapid and inexpensive screening for drugs that target a wide variety of proteins involved in cannabinoid signaling and metabolism, with profound implications for human health.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221124/rodent-munchies-rats-blamed-for-missing-cannabis-in-indian-police-warehouse-1104662876.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105020/45/1050204502_107:0:1814:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_1023d179aa7131cae5e603b394491091.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scientific research, humans, worms, cannabis, junk food
scientific research, humans, worms, cannabis, junk food

Scientists Discover Junkie Worms Crave in Similar Way to Humans

12:00 GMT 23.04.2023
© Photo : PixabayWorms
Worms - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The research, however strange it may seem, has important implications for human health as the worms' reaction replicates that of humans. Worms may now be used for drug testing – and that’s what it is all about.
Worms (C. elegans type) become eager to eat high-calorie food after consuming cannabis, replicating the same behavioral pattern observed in humans, research published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology has revealed.
Cannabinoids do their job by interacting with so-called receptors – the proteins in the brain and nervous system. Some cannabinoids are naturally present in the body – that’s why these receptors exist - and they play an important role, including appetite regulation and even reproduction.
For the sake of science, researchers bathed worms in anandamide – a biological fluid that is considered to be a bodily-produced cannabinoid. After that, scientists observed the feeding of these worms and were able to document a stronger preference for high-calorie food.
Rats - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
World
Rodent Munchies: Rats Blamed for Missing Cannabis in Indian Police Warehouse
24 November 2022, 16:22 GMT
Shawn Lockery, co-author of the study and a professor of biology and neuroscience at the University of Oregon, told British media: “this increase in existing preference is analogous to eating more of the foods you would crave anyway. It’s like choosing pizza versus oatmeal.”
However, the research was carried out not only to satiate scientists’ curiosity about the behavior of drugged worms. The paper alleges that this similarity between humans and worms can be used for medical purposes – the tiny mindless creatures will become a part of human drug testing.
As Lockery stated, “the fact that the human cannabinoid receptor gene is functional in C. elegans food-choice experiments sets the stage for rapid and inexpensive screening for drugs that target a wide variety of proteins involved in cannabinoid signaling and metabolism, with profound implications for human health.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала