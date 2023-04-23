https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/simone-biles-marries-nfl-player-jonathan-owens-1109769929.html

Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens

The gymnast announced her marriage to the NFL player on social media. The two tied the knot in a courthouse wedding after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya.

US gymnast and world champ Simone Biles, 26, has married NFL player Jonathan Owens, 27. Biles, who has seven Olympic medals, shared a social media post on Saturday announcing the exciting news. Paired with her newlywed announcement, the athlete shared a collection of photos of her and her new husband.One of the photos includes Biles in a tiered white wedding gown, and Owens in a tan suit. Owens shared the same collection of photos of what appeared to be a courthouse wedding, writing: “My person, forever.”The two reportedly met during a Texans game in 2019, but then matched on the dating app Raya in March of 2020. Biles then announced their engagement in February of last year after Owens proposed to her under a gazebo in Houston, Texas.

