Watch Russian Self-Propelled Howitzers Destroy Ukrainian Army Positions

Russian scout units earlier tracked camouflaged positions and a cluster of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian army, handing over the coordinates for destruction to howitzer crews.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102534/41/1025344155_0:86:2609:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_7384c594e42026a2369ce13792e2317a.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video showing the combat work of the self-propelled 2S-19 Msta-S howitzers in the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.In the footage published on the MoD’s Telegram page, the camouflaged howitzers are seen firing on the Ukrainian army positions, which were earlier spotted by Russian reconnaissance units.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channelAs a result of the shelling, the enemy’s strongholds and infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed, according to the Russian MoD.The 2S19 Msta, which is fitted a 152.4 mm gun, has the running gear of the T-80 battle tank, but is powered by the diesel engine of the T-72 tank, the upgraded version of which currently being used by Russia's armored units.
