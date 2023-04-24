https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/australia-unveils-new-strategic-defense-review-to-become-more-self-reliant--1109788783.html

Australia Unveils New Strategic Defense Review to Become 'More Self-Reliant'

Australia Unveils New Strategic Defense Review to Become 'More Self-Reliant'

The document stipulates the Australian Defense Force prioritizing an array of areas, including development of nuclear powered submarine fleet and longer range strike capability.

2023-04-24T11:32+0000

2023-04-24T11:32+0000

2023-04-24T11:32+0000

australia

us

china

defense

review

nuclear submarine

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109788625_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_94d9b1997602b5c1b7e408cbc6e7667d.jpg

The Australian government has released the public version of the country’s new Defense Strategic Review (DSR), which Canberra claims “sets the agenda for ambitious, but necessary, reform” to the military’s “posture and structure.”Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touted the review as "the most significant work that's been done since the Second World War."According to him, the implementation of the DSR will help Australia become “more self-reliant, more prepared and more secure in the years ahead.”The review called for a rapid transformation of the Australian Defence Force (ADF), which will gain the ability to strike targets more than 500 km away, up from the current 40 km range.In addition to defending Australia and the immediate region, the ADF will be required to “deter through denial any adversary’s attempt to project power against Australia through our northern approaches," according to the DSR.In this vein, the DSR warned that Australia should "avoid the highest level of strategic risk we now face as a nation: the prospect of major conflict in the region."On the other hand, the review pointed out that Australia would work more closely with the US, including increased bilateral military planning and hosting more rotations of American forces, including submarines.Since the establishment of AUKUS a couple of years ago, Russia has repeatedly warned of joint efforts by the US and its regional allies, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, to militarize the Asia-Pacific. According to Moscow, NATO had stopped talking about its defensive nature as the alliance focuses, in particular, on expanding its clout in the region.Australia, the US and the UK announced the AUKUS defense partnership in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, which prompted the Australian government to abandon a $66 billion agreement with France's Naval Group company on the construction of diesel-electric submarines. Beijing has likewise repeatedly been critical of the AUKUS deal, slamming it as a breach of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220712/australia-urges-us-to-boost-military-presence-to-avoid-catastrophic-failure-in-asia-pacific-1097213201.html

australia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

australian defense forc, unveiling of australia's new defense strategic review, canberra's cooperation with washington