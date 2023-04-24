International
Bitcoin May Hit $50,000 Next Year Thanks to Halving – Analysts
Bitcoin May Hit $50,000 Next Year Thanks to Halving – Analysts
Halving is a technical procedure that cuts in a half the amount of tokens received by miners. It occurs once in four years and each time Bitcoin price hit record high as a result. The next one is expected on April 2024 and analysts allege that digital asset will skyrocket.
Bitcoin stands on the brink of a price rally that may take it past $50,000 in 2024 due to the process of halving, analyists have predicted.Halving cuts two-fold the amount of tokens miners receive. Economically speaking, the supply of this digital currency will be diminished and its price will go up as a result. Halving happens every four years and the next one is scheduled on April 2024.The crypto asset regained 67% of its value after its 2022 downfall and currently is traded below $30,000. However, halving may trigger dramatic growth, according to analysts. Markus Thielen, research head at Matrixport, told US media that Bitcoin will be priced over $65,000 by April 2024. Another crypto analyst Jamie Douglas Coutts reportedly predicts that the digital asset will cost around $50,000 almost immediately after halving.It comes after difficulties last year, with 2022 being a hard time for Bitcoin investors due to a regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry after the epic FTX collapse in November 2022 and global economic turmoil. Halving is a technical procedure aimed at constraining inflation in the crypto industry. Tech entrepreneur and creator of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin draws a metaphor with gold: “The world reserves of gold are limited and with each new ounce this metal becomes harder to mine. As a result of this limited supply, gold retained its role of medium of exchange and of store of value for more than six thousand years."
bitcoin, crypto industry, crypto assets, digital assets

Bitcoin May Hit $50,000 Next Year Thanks to Halving – Analysts

11:30 GMT 24.04.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Last year was an uneasy period for Bitcoin, with prices remaining 60% down from the all-time high of almost $69,000 in November 2021. The crypto industry dipped last year due to the collapse of a bunch of digital-asset companies and global economic turmoil exacerbated by inconsistent monetary policy.
Bitcoin stands on the brink of a price rally that may take it past $50,000 in 2024 due to the process of halving, analyists have predicted.
Halving cuts two-fold the amount of tokens miners receive. Economically speaking, the supply of this digital currency will be diminished and its price will go up as a result. Halving happens every four years and the next one is scheduled on April 2024.
The crypto asset regained 67% of its value after its 2022 downfall and currently is traded below $30,000. However, halving may trigger dramatic growth, according to analysts. Markus Thielen, research head at Matrixport, told US media that Bitcoin will be priced over $65,000 by April 2024. Another crypto analyst Jamie Douglas Coutts reportedly predicts that the digital asset will cost around $50,000 almost immediately after halving.
It comes after difficulties last year, with 2022 being a hard time for Bitcoin investors due to a regulatory crackdown on the crypto industry after the epic FTX collapse in November 2022 and global economic turmoil.
US $100 notes, physical Bitcoin, cryptocurrency - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
Cool Head & Cold Wallet: How to Protect Your Crypto From Scammers
15 December 2022, 13:55 GMT
Halving is a technical procedure aimed at constraining inflation in the crypto industry. Tech entrepreneur and creator of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin draws a metaphor with gold: “The world reserves of gold are limited and with each new ounce this metal becomes harder to mine. As a result of this limited supply, gold retained its role of medium of exchange and of store of value for more than six thousand years."
