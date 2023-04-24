International
Kazakhstan Court Hands 18-Year Jail Term to Ex-National Security Chief on Treason Charges
Kazakhstan Court Hands 18-Year Jail Term to Ex-National Security Chief on Treason Charges
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Kazakhstan sentenced Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, to 18 years in prison on treason charges on... 24.04.2023, Sputnik International
Kazakhstan Court Hands 18-Year Jail Term to Ex-National Security Chief on Treason Charges

13:58 GMT 24.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Gavel on black background
Gavel on black background - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
