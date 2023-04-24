International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kievs-recent-strikes-on-humanitarian-corridor-threaten-extension-of-grain-initiative---moscow-1109804952.html
Kiev's Recent Strikes on Humanitarian Corridor Threaten Extension of Grain Initiative - Moscow
Kiev's Recent Strikes on Humanitarian Corridor Threaten Extension of Grain Initiative - Moscow
Recent strikes in March and April by Kiev's forces are jeopardizing the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-04-24T21:49+0000
2023-04-24T21:46+0000
istanbul grain deal
grain exports
black sea fleet
kiev
attacks
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104427554_0:136:3071:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e95b1c35e8eae80391dc614dac8557.jpg
The ministry recalled that Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine’s similar attack in October 2022. Moscow then returned to the grain deal after Kiev agreed not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for combat operations. According to the ministry, vessels came from the port of Odessa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The latest comes as the Group of Seven has called for the grain initiative to be extended, just weeks after officials agreed to an earlier bid intended to prolong the arrangement in March.The UN-brokered deal signed by Russia, Turkiye and Ukraine in July 2022 paved the way for Istanbul to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports, including in Odessa. The pact also includes an understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock the passage of Russian grain and fertilizer exports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/g7-farm-ministers-recognize-importance-of-grain-deal-support-extension-1109772060.html
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104427554_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ddc16398dcc257d6258631fe1beee3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kiev, strikes, march and april strikes, humanitarian corridor, black sea grain initiative, russian defense ministry
ukraine, kiev, strikes, march and april strikes, humanitarian corridor, black sea grain initiative, russian defense ministry

Kiev's Recent Strikes on Humanitarian Corridor Threaten Extension of Grain Initiative - Moscow

21:49 GMT 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelA boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked bases of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and civilian infrastructure in Crimea on March 23 and on April 24 using humanitarian corridors that are used for exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. If such efforts continue, it will severely jeopardize any deal extension.
The ministry recalled that Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine’s similar attack in October 2022. Moscow then returned to the grain deal after Kiev agreed not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for combat operations.
"On March 23 and April 24, 2023, in violation of these guarantees, Ukraine launched repeated attacks on the Black Sea Fleet's base in Sevastopol and the civilian infrastructure of Crimea by unmanned surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, vessels came from the port of Odessa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
"Their deployment was carried out in the area of the humanitarian corridor, which is also involved in the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine. Terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime jeopardize the next extension of the grain deal after May 18, 2023,” the ministry added.
The latest comes as the Group of Seven has called for the grain initiative to be extended, just weeks after officials agreed to an earlier bid intended to prolong the arrangement in March.
A view shows wheat to be harvested in a field in Zaporozhye region, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
G7 Farm Ministers Recognize Importance of Grain Deal, Support Extension
Yesterday, 05:55 GMT
The UN-brokered deal signed by Russia, Turkiye and Ukraine in July 2022 paved the way for Istanbul to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports, including in Odessa. The pact also includes an understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock the passage of Russian grain and fertilizer exports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала