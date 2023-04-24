Kiev's Recent Strikes on Humanitarian Corridor Threaten Extension of Grain Initiative - Moscow
© AP Photo / Emrah GurelA boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kiev, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked bases of Russia’s Black Sea fleet and civilian infrastructure in Crimea on March 23 and on April 24 using humanitarian corridors that are used for exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. If such efforts continue, it will severely jeopardize any deal extension.
The ministry recalled that Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine’s similar attack in October 2022. Moscow then returned to the grain deal after Kiev agreed not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for combat operations.
"On March 23 and April 24, 2023, in violation of these guarantees, Ukraine launched repeated attacks on the Black Sea Fleet's base in Sevastopol and the civilian infrastructure of Crimea by unmanned surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, vessels came from the port of Odessa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
"Their deployment was carried out in the area of the humanitarian corridor, which is also involved in the export of agricultural products from the ports of Ukraine. Terrorist acts committed by the Kiev regime jeopardize the next extension of the grain deal after May 18, 2023,” the ministry added.
The latest comes as the Group of Seven has called for the grain initiative to be extended, just weeks after officials agreed to an earlier bid intended to prolong the arrangement in March.
The UN-brokered deal signed by Russia, Turkiye and Ukraine in July 2022 paved the way for Istanbul to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports, including in Odessa. The pact also includes an understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock the passage of Russian grain and fertilizer exports.