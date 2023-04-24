https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kievs-recent-strikes-on-humanitarian-corridor-threaten-extension-of-grain-initiative---moscow-1109804952.html

Kiev's Recent Strikes on Humanitarian Corridor Threaten Extension of Grain Initiative - Moscow

Recent strikes in March and April by Kiev's forces are jeopardizing the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry recalled that Russia suspended participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Ukraine’s similar attack in October 2022. Moscow then returned to the grain deal after Kiev agreed not to use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports for combat operations. According to the ministry, vessels came from the port of Odessa, designated for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The latest comes as the Group of Seven has called for the grain initiative to be extended, just weeks after officials agreed to an earlier bid intended to prolong the arrangement in March.The UN-brokered deal signed by Russia, Turkiye and Ukraine in July 2022 paved the way for Istanbul to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports, including in Odessa. The pact also includes an understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock the passage of Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

