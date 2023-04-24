International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kremlin-confirms-putin-received-invitation-to-brics-summit-1109790501.html
Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit
Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin received invitation to participate in BRICS summit in South Africa in August. However, the appropriate decision is not made yet.
2023-04-24T11:14+0000
2023-04-24T11:14+0000
russia
brics
kremlin
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg
Russia continues to participate in the work of the group and considers it very important, the official added.BRICS is a mechanism of cooperation between five leading non-Western economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At first, it was just BRIC – S(South Africa) was added in 2010.It is forecasted that BRICS countries will dominate world economy by year 2050. BRICS promotes the projects that serve the emergence of multi-polar world- politically, economically and culturally.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb83d2e53933a3187c86181822be64d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics, russia, south africa, kremlin, vladimir putin
brics, russia, south africa, kremlin, vladimir putin

Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit

11:14 GMT 24.04.2023
© Wu HongStaff worker stands behind national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
Staff worker stands behind national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© Wu Hong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to the BRICS summit in South Africa in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the decision is not made yet.
"As for the invitations, yes, indeed they exist ... Appropriate decisions will be made closer to the beginning of the event. But, in any case, Russia will actively participate in this," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to participate in the work of the group and considers it very important, the official added.
BRICS is a mechanism of cooperation between five leading non-Western economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At first, it was just BRIC – S(South Africa) was added in 2010.
It is forecasted that BRICS countries will dominate world economy by year 2050. BRICS promotes the projects that serve the emergence of multi-polar world- politically, economically and culturally.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала