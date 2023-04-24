https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kremlin-confirms-putin-received-invitation-to-brics-summit-1109790501.html

Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit

Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin received invitation to participate in BRICS summit in South Africa in August. However, the appropriate decision is not made yet.

2023-04-24T11:14+0000

2023-04-24T11:14+0000

2023-04-24T11:14+0000

russia

brics

kremlin

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg

Russia continues to participate in the work of the group and considers it very important, the official added.BRICS is a mechanism of cooperation between five leading non-Western economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At first, it was just BRIC – S(South Africa) was added in 2010.It is forecasted that BRICS countries will dominate world economy by year 2050. BRICS promotes the projects that serve the emergence of multi-polar world- politically, economically and culturally.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, russia, south africa, kremlin, vladimir putin