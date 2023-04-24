https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kremlin-confirms-putin-received-invitation-to-brics-summit-1109790501.html
Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin received invitation to participate in BRICS summit in South Africa in August. However, the appropriate decision is not made yet.
Kremlin Confirms Putin Received Invitation to BRICS Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to the BRICS summit in South Africa in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the decision is not made yet.
"As for the invitations, yes, indeed they exist ... Appropriate decisions will be made closer to the beginning of the event. But, in any case, Russia will actively participate in this," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to participate in the work of the group and considers it very important, the official added.
BRICS is a mechanism of cooperation between five leading non-Western economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. At first, it was just BRIC – S(South Africa) was added in 2010.
It is forecasted that BRICS countries will dominate world economy
by year 2050. BRICS promotes the projects that serve the emergence of multi-polar world- politically, economically and culturally.