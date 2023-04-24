https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/kremlin-spokesman-confirms-his-eldest-son-took-part-in-russias-special-operation-1109807013.html

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms His Eldest Son Took Part in Russia's Special Operation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that his eldest son did take part in Russia's special operation, but no further details will be disclosed.

Last week, the head of Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that Peskov's son, Nikolai, served as an artilleryman in Wagner. He said he is proud of his son. "As for the special military operation, many people are involved there. There are those volunteer detachments there that worked for 8 years, which then joined the Armed Forces, there is also the Defense Ministry, there are also many other battalions," Peskov said. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

russia

