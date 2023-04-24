https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/monday-media-massacre-twitter-stunned-as-lemon-carlson-handed-pink-slips-1109804721.html

‘Monday Media Massacre’: Twitter Stunned as Lemon, Carlson Handed Pink Slips

‘Monday Media Massacre’: Twitter Stunned as Lemon, Carlson Handed Pink Slips

Netizens were given quite the shock Monday after it was revealed both Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon were fired from their broadcast jobs.

2023-04-24T22:55+0000

2023-04-24T22:55+0000

2023-04-24T23:07+0000

beyond politics

cnn

fox news

don lemon

tucker carlson

viral

contract termination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109806490_0:0:1379:776_1920x0_80_0_0_f52fe2176824ed6b4b9d255fe782556f.png

Netizens were taken for quite the ride on Monday after it was revealed over a short span of time that journalists Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson had been given their pink slips and were sent packing from their broadcast jobs.Although both news anchors have a history of making controversial comments on the air, reports indicate it was allegedly their behavior behind the scenes that cost them their careers.“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon posted to Twitter.CNN took to Twitter to say his tweet about the firing was “inaccurate,” claiming Lemon was offered “the opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”Carlson, meanwhile, did not make any similar announcement but seemed unaware of his own departure after he signed off his show on Friday, saying he would see his audience on Monday. That fateful Monday came, and Fox News thanked Carlson for his service to the network.Since the twin announcements, well known media figures took to the Twittersphere to express their thoughts on the media makeover at the two news firms, which have wildly different political views.Jon Stewart, the former host of the Comedy Central's "Daily Show," reacted with an eyes emoji in a lone tweet.American journalist Brian Stelter, the former chief media correspondent for CNN, pointed out that Don did not “part ways” with company, as the new CNN CEO Chris Licht had announced, but that he was terminated.Rather than going the Stewart or Stelter route, US Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) used the opportunity to take a shot at Lemon's departure by giving a nod to an earlier on-air remark he made about how Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime. Haley is six years younger than Lemon.Earlier this month, US media detailed various instances in which Lemon let his alleged misogynistic tendencies and "diva"-like behavior run rampant at his former workplace. The revelation outlined how Lemon formed a habit of bullying and harassing female colleagues behind closed doors starting in 2008.While CNN fans did not appear to view Lemon’s termination as a loss, followers of Carlson took to Twitter and expressed their frustration and disappointment.The former network show host carried with him an average prime-time audience totaling 2.5 million viewers, according to a Forbes article from February.Other netizens poked fun at the coinciding terminations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

tucker carlson, don lemon, netizens, fired, twitter, pink slips, contract termination