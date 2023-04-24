Nature's Beauty & Healing Power: The Wonders of Caucasian Mineral Waters Resort Region

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/natures-beauty--healing-power-the-wonders-of-caucasian-mineral-waters-resort-region-1109792003.html
Established two hundred and twenty years ago, the Caucasian Mineral Waters is a network of resorts and sanatoriums located in the southern reaches of Russia, which has been a popular destination for people seeking to improve their health since the times of the Russian Empire.Gorgeous landscapes and fine examples of XIX-century imperial architecture attract a lot of tourists, as well as local resorts and sanatoriums that offer services such as balneotherapy and mud baths.However, it is the unique combination of climate and the medicinal properties of the mineral water springs found in the region that makes the Caucasian Mineral Waters a truly special place. Treatments provided at the local resorts can help people deal with their kidney, urinary and gastrointestinal tract disorders.
On April 24, 1803 Russian Emperor Alexander I signed a decree that marked the foundation of a truly unique resort complex where people could come and avail themselves of the healing powers of mineral waters.
Established two hundred and twenty years ago, the Caucasian Mineral Waters is a network of resorts and sanatoriums located in the southern reaches of Russia, which has been a popular destination for people seeking to improve their health since the times of the Russian Empire.
Gorgeous landscapes and fine examples of XIX-century imperial architecture attract a lot of tourists, as well as local resorts and sanatoriums that offer services such as balneotherapy and mud baths.
However, it is the unique combination of climate and the medicinal properties of the mineral water springs found in the region that makes the Caucasian Mineral Waters a truly special place. Treatments provided at the local resorts can help people deal with their kidney, urinary and gastrointestinal tract disorders.