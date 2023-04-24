https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/palestinians-to-be-allowed-to-enter-israel-for-joint-memorial-ceremony-1109784361.html
Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony
Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony
The Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will allow Palestinians to be invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event. Some 150 Palestinians are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.
2023-04-24T02:20+0000
2023-04-24T02:20+0000
2023-04-24T02:20+0000
world
palestine
israel
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_965c3c2b619deb1239bcd07f5f421007.jpg
The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant’s decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony. According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event. In 2018 and 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb84a38a2f4af255afa6dfa7a2ff8ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine, israel, defense minister yoav gallant, israel’s high court of justice, memorial ceremony in israel
palestine, israel, defense minister yoav gallant, israel’s high court of justice, memorial ceremony in israel
Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel’s High Court of Justice has ordered Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to allow Palestinians invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event, The Times of Israel reports.
The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant’s decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony.
According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.
In 2018 and 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.