https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/palestinians-to-be-allowed-to-enter-israel-for-joint-memorial-ceremony-1109784361.html

Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony

Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony

The Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will allow Palestinians to be invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event. Some 150 Palestinians are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.

2023-04-24T02:20+0000

2023-04-24T02:20+0000

2023-04-24T02:20+0000

world

palestine

israel

israeli-palestinian conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_965c3c2b619deb1239bcd07f5f421007.jpg

The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant’s decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony. According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event. In 2018 and 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine, israel, defense minister yoav gallant, israel’s high court of justice, memorial ceremony in israel