International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/palestinians-to-be-allowed-to-enter-israel-for-joint-memorial-ceremony-1109784361.html
Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony
Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony
The Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will allow Palestinians to be invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event. Some 150 Palestinians are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.
2023-04-24T02:20+0000
2023-04-24T02:20+0000
world
palestine
israel
israeli-palestinian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_965c3c2b619deb1239bcd07f5f421007.jpg
The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant’s decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony. According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event. In 2018 and 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb84a38a2f4af255afa6dfa7a2ff8ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestine, israel, defense minister yoav gallant, israel’s high court of justice, memorial ceremony in israel
palestine, israel, defense minister yoav gallant, israel’s high court of justice, memorial ceremony in israel

Palestinians to Be Allowed to Enter Israel for Joint Memorial Ceremony

02:20 GMT 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserPlacard with the colors of the Palestinian flags at a barbed wire
Placard with the colors of the Palestinian flags at a barbed wire - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel’s High Court of Justice has ordered Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to allow Palestinians invited to the annual Memorial Ceremony to enter the country to attend the event, The Times of Israel reports.
The court said, as quoted by the newspaper on Sunday, that it "regrets" Gallant’s decision made earlier this month to block the Palestinians from entering Israel for the ceremony.
According to The Times of Israel, some 150 Palestinians invited to the annual joint ceremony, which is meant to bring together Israelis and Palestinians who have lost loved ones in the conflict, are set to enter Israel for the Monday event.
In 2018 and 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice also ordered the defense ministers at the time to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for the Memorial Ceremony.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала