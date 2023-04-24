https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/poland-wants-ban-on-ukrainian-grain-imports-until-end-of-year---agriculture-minister-1109804416.html

Poland Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of Year - Agriculture Minister

Poland Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of Year - Agriculture Minister

The proposed ban on the imports of Ukrainian agricultural products into the EU must be prolonged until the end of the year, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said on Monday.

2023-04-24T21:12+0000

2023-04-24T21:12+0000

2023-04-24T21:09+0000

world

europe

poland

grain supply

grain

grain crops

imports

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg

"The European Union proposed [the ban] until June. We certainly do not agree with it. Until June is a too short period of time, we need [a ban] until the end of the year," he said following the talks with his Bulgarian, Romanian, Slovakian and Hungarian counterparts. Telus added that on Tuesday in Luxembourg, he will stand before the European Commission to present the common position of the five countries, which have suffered from the glut of cheap Ukrainian grain. Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland insist on financial compensations to local farmers and on a broader list of Ukrainian agricultural products prohibited for imports in the EU. On April 20, Brussels proposed a mechanism to stop imports of Ukrainian grain, corn, sunflower seeds and rapeseed into the EU until June 5. On April 15, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On April 17, Slovakia followed suit. On April 19, Bulgaria also announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

grain imports, ukrainian grain imports, poland, polish minister of agriculture and rural development robert telus,