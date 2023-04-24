International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/police-clear-protesters-from-montana-state-capitol-amid-tensions-over-trans-bills-1109806841.html
Police Clear Protesters From Montana State Capitol Amid Tensions Over Trans Bills
Police Clear Protesters From Montana State Capitol Amid Tensions Over Trans Bills
Law enforcement cleared the gallery of the Montana House of Representatives amid protests in support of trans Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who has been censured after making comments deemed inappropriate by Republican colleagues.
2023-04-24T23:26+0000
2023-04-24T23:22+0000
americas
montana
montana state capitol
law enforcement
arrests
zooey zephyr
censure
protesters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109806684_0:103:2001:1228_1920x0_80_0_0_822f219e5920c8f453c873d206e447a2.jpg
Earlier this month, Zephyr, spoke in opposition to a measure that would restrict gender-affirming care for minors in Montana. “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said. The statement came following a shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee last month by a suspect labeled by police as transgender. Zephyr’s comments drew criticism from some Republican legislators, who called for the representative’s censure. Montana House Speaker Matt Regier has since refused to allow Zephyr to speak in the chamber. On Monday, lawmakers upheld the speaker’s decision in a vote of 63-34, sparking protesters in the gallery to begin chanting “let her speak,” as Zephyr remained on the House floor and held up a microphone. Video footage from the state capitol appears to show members of law enforcement, donned in riot gear, clearing people from the gallery after the chamber was unable to restore order. The incident occurred as the Montana state legislature considers a number of bills related to transgender issues, including to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, ban drag on adult-oriented “drag” performances in public spaces with minors and address how trans students are referred to in the classroom.
americas
montana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109806684_112:0:1888:1332_1920x0_80_0_0_12f34b7c2fbfcdd85175b96f18baa184.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
montana state capitol, trans legislation, tensions, us police, protesters, zooey zephyr
montana state capitol, trans legislation, tensions, us police, protesters, zooey zephyr

Police Clear Protesters From Montana State Capitol Amid Tensions Over Trans Bills

23:26 GMT 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Amy Beth HansonMontana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2023, as her supporters interrupt proceedings in the state House by chanting "Let Her Speak!" in Helena, Mont. Republican leaders in the Legislature didn't let Zephyr, who is transgender, speak on the floor for the third consecutive day because she refuses to apologize for calling GOP lawmakers out for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care.
Montana Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr hoists a microphone into the air on Monday, April 24, 2023, as her supporters interrupt proceedings in the state House by chanting Let Her Speak! in Helena, Mont. Republican leaders in the Legislature didn't let Zephyr, who is transgender, speak on the floor for the third consecutive day because she refuses to apologize for calling GOP lawmakers out for supporting a ban on gender-affirming care. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© AP Photo / Amy Beth Hanson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Law enforcement cleared the gallery of the Montana House of Representatives amid protests in support of trans representative Zooey Zephyr, who has not been allowed to speak on legislation in recent days after making comments deemed inappropriate by Republican colleagues.
Earlier this month, Zephyr, spoke in opposition to a measure that would restrict gender-affirming care for minors in Montana.
“I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands,” Zephyr said.
The statement came following a shooting at a Christian school in Tennessee last month by a suspect labeled by police as transgender.
Zephyr’s comments drew criticism from some Republican legislators, who called for the representative’s censure. Montana House Speaker Matt Regier has since refused to allow Zephyr to speak in the chamber.
On Monday, lawmakers upheld the speaker’s decision in a vote of 63-34, sparking protesters in the gallery to begin chanting “let her speak,” as Zephyr remained on the House floor and held up a microphone.
Video footage from the state capitol appears to show members of law enforcement, donned in riot gear, clearing people from the gallery after the chamber was unable to restore order.
“I have stepped off the house floor to show support for those who were arrested defending democracy. I will be back as soon as I can,” Zephyr said in a statement via Twitter.
The incident occurred as the Montana state legislature considers a number of bills related to transgender issues, including to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, ban drag on adult-oriented “drag” performances in public spaces with minors and address how trans students are referred to in the classroom.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала