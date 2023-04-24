International
Poll: Biden's Support Plummets Among Young Americans
Poll: Biden's Support Plummets Among Young Americans
Only about one-third of Americans below the age of 30 now approve of President Joe Biden and his policies
18:59 GMT 24.04.2023
