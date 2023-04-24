https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/poll-bidens-support-plummets-among-young-americans-1109802902.html

Poll: Biden's Support Plummets Among Young Americans

Poll: Biden's Support Plummets Among Young Americans

Only about one-third of Americans below the age of 30 now approve of President Joe Biden and his policies

2023-04-24T18:59+0000

2023-04-24T18:59+0000

2023-04-24T18:59+0000

americas

joe biden

us

rating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108812250_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ba8a8101f8469b01cc7f4dfec684ff1.jpg

Only about one-in-four young adults approve of Biden's handling of the US economy (28%) and inflation (22%), while only 38% approve of his handling of race relations, 37% of the conflict in Ukraine and 27% of gun violence, the release said. Only 39% of young Americans approve of the performance of Democrats in Congress, while only 29% approve of the performance of Republicans in Congress, the release said. The Spring 2023 Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,069 young Americans between 18- and 29-years old and was conducted between March 13 and 22.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden approval rating, biden's rating, joe biden support, biden's popularity