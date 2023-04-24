https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/rosatom-dozens-of-countries-interested-in-russias-floating-npp-project-1109791473.html

Rosatom: Dozens of Countries Interested in Russia's Floating NPP Project

Russia is actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In the nutshell, it is ships with nuclear power plants that can reach most remote regions and provide additional electricity for them.

Rosatom is developing projects of floating NPPs that are adapted to the climate and the environment of particular locations, the head of the corporation added. The Russian corporation is also successfully fulfilling the state defense order that has significantly increased over the past months, according to Likhachev. Rosatom has been modernizing Russia's defense capabilities, while also participating in the manufacture of conventional weapons, the director general said. Russia has been actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In 2020, the country commissioned the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, the Akademik Lomonosov designed to provide additional electricity to some of Russia's most remote regions.

