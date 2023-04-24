International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/rosatom-dozens-of-countries-interested-in-russias-floating-npp-project-1109791473.html
Rosatom: Dozens of Countries Interested in Russia's Floating NPP Project
Rosatom: Dozens of Countries Interested in Russia's Floating NPP Project
Russia is actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In the nutshell, it is ships with nuclear power plants that can reach most remote regions and provide additional electricity for them.
2023-04-24T10:55+0000
2023-04-24T10:55+0000
russia
rosatom
atomic energy
npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081460507_0:199:2931:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_c6bc602ecbba54c548052e39771e6343.jpg
Rosatom is developing projects of floating NPPs that are adapted to the climate and the environment of particular locations, the head of the corporation added. The Russian corporation is also successfully fulfilling the state defense order that has significantly increased over the past months, according to Likhachev. Rosatom has been modernizing Russia's defense capabilities, while also participating in the manufacture of conventional weapons, the director general said. Russia has been actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In 2020, the country commissioned the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, the Akademik Lomonosov designed to provide additional electricity to some of Russia's most remote regions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/g7-cant-replace-russias-nuclear-fuel-and-expertise-1109708015.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/germany-turns-its-back-on-nuclear-power-generation-1109560976.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081460507_100:0:2829:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_21485a0ebd92c3525450b07f4a575c81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, rosatom, russian economy, npp, russian nuclear projects
russia, rosatom, russian economy, npp, russian nuclear projects

Rosatom: Dozens of Countries Interested in Russia's Floating NPP Project

10:55 GMT 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / STR / Go to the mediabankThe world's first floating nuclear power plant (NPP) Akademik Lomonosov is pictured at the port of Murmansk, Russia.
The world's first floating nuclear power plant (NPP) Akademik Lomonosov is pictured at the port of Murmansk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / STR
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of countries have shown interest in projects of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom on floating nuclear power plants (NPP), Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"There are dozens of countries [interested in Rosatom's projects of floating NPPs] and these are very different countries ... For instance, it is Brazil, Argentina," Likhachev at the Federal Education Marathon Znanie (Knowledge).
ROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Analysis
G7 Can't Replace Russia's Nuclear Fuel and Expertise
20 April, 17:32 GMT
Rosatom is developing projects of floating NPPs that are adapted to the climate and the environment of particular locations, the head of the corporation added.
The Russian corporation is also successfully fulfilling the state defense order that has significantly increased over the past months, according to Likhachev.
"The first and main objective that we are fulfilling remains the state defense order. We have always fulfilled it to 100%. I think that you understand that the workload has increased over the past months, but we are coping with that," Likhachev stated.
Rosatom has been modernizing Russia's defense capabilities, while also participating in the manufacture of conventional weapons, the director general said.
Germany quits nuclear power cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
World
Germany Turns Its Back on Nuclear Power Generation
15 April, 16:13 GMT
Russia has been actively developing the technology of floating NPPs. In 2020, the country commissioned the world's first industrial floating thermal nuclear power plant, the Akademik Lomonosov designed to provide additional electricity to some of Russia's most remote regions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала