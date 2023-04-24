https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/russian-fm-lavrov-chairs-unsc-meeting-on-effective-multilateralism-1109793395.html

Russian FM Lavrov Chairs UNSC Meeting on 'Effective Multilateralism'

Sergey Lavrov chairs UN Security Council meeting, dedicated to effective multilateralism and emergence of multi-polar world order.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from New York, where Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov chairs an open debate entitled “Effective multilateralism through the Defense of the Principles of the UN Charter” at the UN Security Council. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that the era of the unipolar world – that is, US hegemony – is over and that a multipolar world is emerging. A brief period of US hegemony in the 1990s was characterized by blatant neglection of international law and UN norms. The emerging great powers are set to return the rule of law to international politics.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

