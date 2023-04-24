https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/senior-swedish-social-democrat-in-hot-water-over-i-hate-israel-tweet-1109786454.html

Senior Swedish Social Democrat in Hot Water Over 'I Hate Israel' Tweet

Senior Swedish Social Democrat in Hot Water Over 'I Hate Israel' Tweet

Despite her verbal attacks many saw as anti-Semitic, Matilda Aminto Jansson used to be somewhat ironically portrayed as a victim of online hatred and bullying.

Matilda Aminto Jansson, district chairman for the Social Democrats youth wing (SSU) in Orebro, has landed in hot water after what many saw as anti-Semitic tirades as she repeatedly expressed vocal hatred for Israel.This sparked a public outcry, including from the Jewish Youth Organization (JUS).In response, Matilda Aminto Jansson announced that she would use Twitter less, notably citing attacks by "Nazis" among others."I'm going to reduce my activity on Twitter, not because Nazis scared me off but because I have completely different things in my life that I need to focus on right now. Kisses!" Aminto Jansson tweeted.This, however, didn't go well on social media."Oh, was it Nazis from the Jewish Youth Union who confronted you over anti-Semitism? The worst kind of Nazis," another one wrote sarcastically."What do you plan to on now? Extermination of Jews? Acts of terrorism in Israel?" yet another one chimed in."The Social Democrats should think about who the real racists are," yet another one noted, citing the tendency of Sweden's largest party that ruled the country for decades and continues to loom large in Swedish politics to portray its rivals to the right as racists. For instance, former Prime Minister Stefan Lofven notoriously attacked nationalist Sweden Democrats as "Nazis," yet later retracted his words.Matilda Aminto Jansson has been known for her penchant for harsh rhetoric. Among others, she wrote about willing to "smash" rival Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson and Moderate politicial Hanif Bali and that the ruling Moderates should be "f*****d*, and that she hates men.In a twist of irony, when Matilda Aminto Jansson was elected SSU chairmwoman, Social Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson came out and explained that Aminto Jansson had been subjected to "hate and threats" and that this must be combated with new legislation.

