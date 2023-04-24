Senior Swedish Social Democrat in Hot Water Over 'I Hate Israel' Tweet
Despite her love for strong language and attacks many see as anti-Semitic, Matilda Aminto Jansson is somewhat ironically being portrayed as a victim of online hatred and bullying.
Matilda Aminto Jansson, district chairman for the Social Democrats youth wing (SSU) in Orebro, has landed in hot water after what many saw as anti-Semitic tirades as she repeatedly expressed vocal hatred for Israel.
"I hate Israel as a country and haven't meant otherwise. When I say Israel I mean the state and not the people of Israel, is too hard to understand?" Aminto Jansson wrote in a now-deleted tweet. In her previous posts, however,she went so far as to tweet "f*** Israel" and other profanities.
This sparked a public outcry, including from the Jewish Youth Organization (JUS).
"The fact that the district chair of SSU Orebro thinks it is legitimate to speak out in this way is beyond all criticism," the union tweeted. In an interview with local media JUS President Hanna Nir pointed out that Matilda Jansson "published several tweets bordering on anti-Semitic criticism of Israel."
In response, Matilda Aminto Jansson announced that she would use Twitter less, notably citing attacks by "Nazis" among others.
"I'm going to reduce my activity on Twitter, not because Nazis scared me off but because I have completely different things in my life that I need to focus on right now. Kisses!" Aminto Jansson tweeted.
This, however, didn't go well on social media.
"Quite the right decision to reduce activity on Twitter. Also think you should seek professional help for your hatred and racism as you write about Jews far too often. I know that Jew-hatred has long been strong within the Social Democrats for a long time, but fight against the hatred. There is help to be sought," one user wrote of the debacle.
"Oh, was it Nazis from the Jewish Youth Union who confronted you over anti-Semitism? The worst kind of Nazis," another one wrote sarcastically.
"What do you plan to on now? Extermination of Jews? Acts of terrorism in Israel?" yet another one chimed in.
"The Social Democrats should think about who the real racists are," yet another one noted, citing the tendency of Sweden's largest party that ruled the country for decades and continues to loom large in Swedish politics to portray its rivals to the right as racists. For instance, former Prime Minister Stefan Lofven notoriously attacked nationalist Sweden Democrats as "Nazis," yet later retracted his words.
Matilda Aminto Jansson has been known for her penchant for harsh rhetoric. Among others, she wrote about willing to "smash" rival Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson and Moderate politicial Hanif Bali and that the ruling Moderates should be "f*****d*, and that she hates men.
In a twist of irony, when Matilda Aminto Jansson was elected SSU chairmwoman, Social Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson came out and explained that Aminto Jansson had been subjected to "hate and threats" and that this must be combated with new legislation.