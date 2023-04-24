International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/unidentified-drone-with-us-made-engine-falls-in-moscow-region-1109790335.html
Unidentified Drone With US-Made Engine Falls in Moscow Region
Unidentified Drone With US-Made Engine Falls in Moscow Region
An unmanned aerial vehicle with US-made engine fell in Moscow outskirts. According to preliminary data, there wasn’t any ammunition.
2023-04-24T09:43+0000
2023-04-24T09:43+0000
russia
drone
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109790179_0:197:1280:917_1920x0_80_0_0_9cdd3b54341c080e41b7e73491a377ab.jpg
The drone was equipped with a US-made internal combustion engine, the emergency services representative added. When falling, the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into large pieces without subsequent burning. Noginsk is located 21 miles from east of Moscow and has a population of around 103,000 people. Two enterprises of military industrial complex are located in the city.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109790179_0:77:1280:1037_1920x0_80_0_0_8854fe74d3d0e7915b93d819d27094b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia, drones, uav
ukrainian crisis, russia, drones, uav

Unidentified Drone With US-Made Engine Falls in Moscow Region

09:43 GMT 24.04.2023
Drone near Moscow
Drone near Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unarmed drone weighing about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) with a US-made internal combustion engine fell near the city of Noginsk in Russia's Moscow Region on Monday, a spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik.
"An unmanned aerial vehicle weighing about 100 kilograms was found on the outskirts of the Bogorodsky city district near a community garden," the spokesperson said.
The drone was equipped with a US-made internal combustion engine, the emergency services representative added. When falling, the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into large pieces without subsequent burning.
"Preliminary, this is a model aircraft without any ammunition," the spokesperson said, adding that law enforcement officers were looking for the site from which the drone had been launched.
Noginsk is located 21 miles from east of Moscow and has a population of around 103,000 people. Two enterprises of military industrial complex are located in the city.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала