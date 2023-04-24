https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/unidentified-drone-with-us-made-engine-falls-in-moscow-region-1109790335.html

Unidentified Drone With US-Made Engine Falls in Moscow Region

An unmanned aerial vehicle with US-made engine fell in Moscow outskirts. According to preliminary data, there wasn’t any ammunition.

The drone was equipped with a US-made internal combustion engine, the emergency services representative added. When falling, the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into large pieces without subsequent burning. Noginsk is located 21 miles from east of Moscow and has a population of around 103,000 people. Two enterprises of military industrial complex are located in the city.

