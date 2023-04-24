https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/us-not-issuing-visas-to-russian-journos-blatant-violation-of-all-international-norms--1109794099.html

US Not Issuing Visas to Russian Journos 'Blatant Violation of All International Norms'

Apart from Russia, journalists of other countries may also fall victim to Washington’s actions in terms of receiving visas, Iranian political analyst Emad Abshenass told Sputnik.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations has voiced hope that the UN leadership will take relevant steps in connection with the US’s decision not to issue visas to the Russian journalists who were to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his trip to the UN Security Council (UNSC) session in New York.He recalled that in 2023, Russia, as a permanent member of the UNSC, is chairing this international organization.He added that Washington has become "bold with violating its obligations regarding the international community, and the story will not end at this point."Abshenass also referred to "some Western countries who have been targeted by US media terrorism in order to hush up the truth in the world," and who have actually launched the largest act of media terrorism in the history of mankind against Russia and Russian journalists."He was echoed by Benoit Ngom, head of the African Diplomatic Academy think tank, who told Sputnik that the US’ above-mentioned actions could be perceived as something that restricts freedom of movement, and that "we must force Western countries to comply with international law."Given that the US has repeatedly been touted as "a land of law," he concluded, "we need legal tools [against Washington] so that we can bring this problem to the international level."Ngom spoke after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the US had breached its own freedom of speech-related assurances by deciding not to issue visas to Russian journalists.The same tone was struck by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who underscored that "the Americans pulled yet another outrageous and totally unacceptable trick in preparation for the participation of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov in the events of the outgoing Russian presidency" of the UNSC.He stressed that all the events that Lavrov is scheduled to attend in New York are "high-profile, newsworthy events."

