"At 12:43 p.m. EST [16:43 GMT], an Asian looking woman left two suitcases near the embassy building. She stood for eight minutes and then left the place," the official said. Video from the scene captured police cruisers parked around an established perimeter. Shortly after news emerged of the package, it was revealed that no explosives were found inside the package, and that it contained "personal items."No additional details regarding incident have been made available to date.Earlier this year, a suspicious package was thrown near the Russian consulate in Greece, prompting local authorities to established a similar cordoned off area in the port city of Thessaloniki.It later turned out that the package contained food and message that read "Russian cosmos." At the time, there were no employees stationed at the consulate.
US Secret Service Cordons Off Area Near Russian Embassy Over Suspicious Luggage
19:34 GMT 24.04.2023 (Updated: 20:04 GMT 24.04.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Secret Service temporarily cordoned off the area around the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. on Monday after an unidentified woman left two suspicious suitcases next to the mission's building, an embassy official told Sputnik.
"At 12:43 p.m. EST [16:43 GMT], an Asian looking woman left two suitcases near the embassy building. She stood for eight minutes and then left the place," the official said.
"The Secret Service and explosives technicians have sealed off the surrounding area near Wisconsin Avenue and are working on the scene. Information about the woman has been turned over to the Secret Service."
Video from the scene captured police cruisers parked around an established perimeter.
Shortly after news emerged of the package, it was revealed that no explosives were found inside the package, and that it contained "personal items."
“They [explosives technicians] opened the suitcases. No explosive devices were found,” the official said. "The police took the suitcases and left the area near the embassy."
No additional details regarding incident have been made available to date.
Earlier this year, a suspicious package was thrown near the Russian consulate in Greece, prompting local authorities to established a similar cordoned off area in the port city of Thessaloniki.
It later turned out that the package contained food and message that read "Russian cosmos." At the time, there were no employees stationed at the consulate.