Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack

Kiev militants attempted to counterattack and regain lost positions but ultimately failed in this endeavor.

Russian airborne forces have quashed the counterattack attempt by Ukrainian militants in the special military operation.Ukrainian motorized infantry supported by tanks and artillery aimed to regain previously lost positions. However, Kiev troops found themselves under heavy fire. Russian forces unleashed massive firepower – grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery. A bulk of Ukrainian forces were eliminated in moments, while the rest of the Ukrainian militants had no other choice but to retreat.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel.

