Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack
Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack
Kiev militants attempted to counterattack and regain lost positions but ultimately failed in this endeavor.
Russian airborne forces have quashed the counterattack attempt by Ukrainian militants in the special military operation.Ukrainian motorized infantry supported by tanks and artillery aimed to regain previously lost positions. However, Kiev troops found themselves under heavy fire. Russian forces unleashed massive firepower – grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery. A bulk of Ukrainian forces were eliminated in moments, while the rest of the Ukrainian militants had no other choice but to retreat.
Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack
Ukraine's long-announced counteroffensive seems to be biting the dust as Russian forces successfully counter Kiev's plans.
Russian airborne forces have quashed the counterattack attempt by Ukrainian militants in the special military operation.
Ukrainian motorized infantry supported by tanks and artillery aimed to regain previously lost positions. However, Kiev troops found themselves under heavy fire. Russian forces unleashed massive firepower – grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery. A bulk of Ukrainian forces were eliminated in moments, while the rest of the Ukrainian militants had no other choice but to retreat.
