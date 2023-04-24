International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/watch-russian-airborne-forces-crush-kiev-militants-attempting-to-counterattack-1109790900.html
Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack
Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack
Kiev militants attempted to counterattack and regain lost positions but ultimately failed in this endeavor.
2023-04-24T14:30+0000
2023-04-24T14:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098136637_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_244b23a91937cc2ebc49977e4a0d8de0.jpg
Russian airborne forces have quashed the counterattack attempt by Ukrainian militants in the special military operation.Ukrainian motorized infantry supported by tanks and artillery aimed to regain previously lost positions. However, Kiev troops found themselves under heavy fire. Russian forces unleashed massive firepower – grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery. A bulk of Ukrainian forces were eliminated in moments, while the rest of the Ukrainian militants had no other choice but to retreat.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098136637_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2374da38df0eea145a52a6ad81ee0c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, special op, kiev militants
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, special op, kiev militants

Watch Russian Airborne Forces Crush Kiev Militants Attempting to Counterattack

14:30 GMT 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankA serviceman from a howitzer battery of Russian Airborne Forces stands next to a Giatsint 152 mm howitzer at combat positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location
A serviceman from a howitzer battery of Russian Airborne Forces stands next to a Giatsint 152 mm howitzer at combat positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukraine's long-announced counteroffensive seems to be biting the dust as Russian forces successfully counter Kiev's plans.
Russian airborne forces have quashed the counterattack attempt by Ukrainian militants in the special military operation.
Ukrainian motorized infantry supported by tanks and artillery aimed to regain previously lost positions. However, Kiev troops found themselves under heavy fire. Russian forces unleashed massive firepower – grenade launchers, anti-tank weapons and artillery. A bulk of Ukrainian forces were eliminated in moments, while the rest of the Ukrainian militants had no other choice but to retreat.
You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала