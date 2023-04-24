https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/watch-russian-su-25-crews-striking-kiev-militants-with-airstrikes--1109796304.html
Watch Russian SU-25 Crews Obliterate Kiev Militants With Airstrikes
Watch Russian SU-25 Crews Obliterate Kiev Militants With Airstrikes
SU-25 is known among NATO war specialists as Frogfoot – and feared. The jet is designed to provide close air support to ground forces.
2023-04-24T14:39+0000
2023-04-24T14:39+0000
2023-04-24T14:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099429961_0:116:3233:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_c4b55e861aa64324e6b2a0cad234ecc1.jpg
Wrath from the skies – Russian SU-25s fired missiles at the positions of Ukrainian militants and then unleashed heat flares to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles. Because of these maneuvers, Russian jets destroyed armored vehicles and fortified and camouflaged field positions.For security reasons, SU-25s attack in pairs. Such tactics are especially effective for electronic warfare, when a pilot cannot use his navigation system to its full capacity.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099429961_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d4d9822c7b9c684148cebac8e41d5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, su-25
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, su-25
Watch Russian SU-25 Crews Obliterate Kiev Militants With Airstrikes
14:39 GMT 24.04.2023 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 24.04.2023)
SU-25 – known among NATO soldiers as Frogfoot – is a subsonic jet aircraft, developed in the Soviet Union with the purpose to provide close air support to ground forces.
Wrath from the skies – Russian SU-25s fired missiles at the positions of Ukrainian militants and then unleashed heat flares to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles. Because of these maneuvers, Russian jets destroyed armored vehicles and fortified and camouflaged field positions.
For security reasons, SU-25s attack in pairs. Such tactics are especially effective for electronic warfare, when a pilot cannot use his navigation system to its full capacity.
You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel