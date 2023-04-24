https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/watch-russian-su-25-crews-striking-kiev-militants-with-airstrikes--1109796304.html

Watch Russian SU-25 Crews Obliterate Kiev Militants With Airstrikes

SU-25 is known among NATO war specialists as Frogfoot – and feared. The jet is designed to provide close air support to ground forces.

Wrath from the skies – Russian SU-25s fired missiles at the positions of Ukrainian militants and then unleashed heat flares to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles. Because of these maneuvers, Russian jets destroyed armored vehicles and fortified and camouflaged field positions.For security reasons, SU-25s attack in pairs. Such tactics are especially effective for electronic warfare, when a pilot cannot use his navigation system to its full capacity.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel

