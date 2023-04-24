https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/what-western-media-wrote-about-us-visa-denial-to-russian-journos-1109792631.html

What Western Media Wrote About US Visa Denial to Russian Journos

The US has violated its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement by denying visas to Russian journalists accompanying FM Sergey Lavrov on his official visit to the UN SC. What does the Western media say about it?

Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Western media have failed to comment on the US decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists and don't consider it necessary to tell their readers what the US attitude to the freedom of speech and the rights of journalists really is.To get the most extensive coverage of the situation – click here.

