https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/what-western-media-wrote-about-us-visa-denial-to-russian-journos-1109792631.html
What Western Media Wrote About US Visa Denial to Russian Journos
What Western Media Wrote About US Visa Denial to Russian Journos
The US has violated its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement by denying visas to Russian journalists accompanying FM Sergey Lavrov on his official visit to the UN SC. What does the Western media say about it?
2023-04-24T14:17+0000
2023-04-24T14:17+0000
2023-04-24T14:17+0000
world
russia
us
us media
press
free press
journalists
the united nations (un)
sergey lavrov
freedom of speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101670/22/1016702217_0:285:2418:1645_1920x0_80_0_0_14219f88e89cf804e111fadbc3d20f56.jpg
Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Western media have failed to comment on the US decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists and don't consider it necessary to tell their readers what the US attitude to the freedom of speech and the rights of journalists really is.To get the most extensive coverage of the situation – click here.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101670/22/1016702217_0:58:2418:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_929591f63b001382124425ddefb1aa0b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
freedom of speech, freedom of press, us denied visas to russian journalists, russian journalist denied access to un headquarters, us violated its obligations under the un headquarters agreement, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia's presidency of un security council
freedom of speech, freedom of press, us denied visas to russian journalists, russian journalist denied access to un headquarters, us violated its obligations under the un headquarters agreement, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia's presidency of un security council
What Western Media Wrote About US Visa Denial to Russian Journos
The US has violated its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement by denying visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on his official visit to the New York City-based UN Security Council. What does the Western media say about it?
Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Western media have failed to comment on the US decision not to issue visas to Russian journalists and don't consider it necessary to tell their readers what the US attitude to the freedom of speech and the rights of journalists really is.
To get the most extensive coverage of the situation – click here.