Canadian Defense Minister: Arctic Threat Won't Be Posed by 'One Country Alone'

Canada's National Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a Senate hearing that Russia is not the only threat in the Arctic as China has become very active in the region.

“The Arctic threat is not just about Russia. We are seeing greater activity in that region by, for example, China, which has declared itself a near-Arctic state,” Anand said on Monday.Canada’s analysis of the threat will include what the government needs to accomplish in terms of military capabilities and human resources to effectively defend its interests in the Arctic, Anand added. In a joint statement in March, Russia and China said that the two countries stand for preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace and constructive cooperation. Shortly before that, US media reported the US National Guard is preparing for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic, including in the event of a military clash between Moscow and Beijing with Washington's NATO allies.Canada Extracts Diplomats From Sudan, Mulls Options to Evacuate CitizensThe Senate hearing also saw the Canadian defense minister note that Canada has extracted its diplomats from Khartoum, and is reviewing options to evacuate Canadian citizens that remain in the conflict zone in Sudan."Our diplomats have been extracted and are working from outside the country. And we are looking at every possible option, regarding the remaining Canadian citizens," Anand said on Monday.Canada's national security team has been working all weekend and last week on ensuring that they are doing everything possible to help Canadians in Sudan and to address the situation on the ground in that country, Anand said.The defense minister pointed out that Canada has temporarily suspended its operations in Sudan.However, officials are in touch with Canadian citizens in Sudan and members of the armed forces in the region are working closely with allies and partners on options for evacuation assistance, Anand added.Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire after approximately 600 people were killed in fighting between the two warring parties.

