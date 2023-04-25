https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/citizens-rally-in-tel-aviv-on-israels-independence-day-1109824977.html

Citizens Rally in Tel-Aviv on Israel's Independence Day

Organizers of protest claim that democracy and values of Israel are under threat.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Tel-Aviv, where Israelis rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the judicial reform planned by the government. The bill gives the Knesset – Israeli parliament – power over the Supreme Court. Israel has been shaken by protests for 16 consecutive weeks.Organizers of protests dub the date "the biggest independence event in Israel's history."Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

