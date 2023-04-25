https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/colombia-denies-expulsion-of-venezuelan-opposition-figure-juan-guaido-1109830422.html

Colombia Denies Expulsion of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Juan Guaido

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido's departure from Colombia has been arranged and accompanied by US agents rather than forced by Colombian authorities, Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran said on Tuesday.

"Surprisingly, his presence here [in Colombia] became known due to the fuss that he himself had made, [saying that] he would participate in the conference, and so on. Naturally, the migration service immediately inquired what had happened," Duran told reporters on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela.The minister denied any restrictions imposed on either Guaido or his wife that could have prevented them from entering Colombia legally, adding that the opposition politician's actions stemmed singularly from the desire to make publicity. Duran thanked US officials for the collaboration, which made it possible for the situation to end "in a transparent and completely successful way." The opposition figure proclaimed himself interim president and headed mass protests in Venezuela in early 2019. The move escalated into a long political crisis in which a group of Western countries led by the United States supported Guaido and recognized him as legitimate president. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations continued to recognize the presidency of Venezuela's incumbent leader, Nicolas Maduro. It was not until December 2022 that the Venezuelan opposition voted to dismantle Guaido's interim government for failing to meet the goals it had set.

