Democrats and Republicans Split on Deficit as US Faces Economic Catastrophe

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including the Democrat and Republican split on the deficit.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including the Democrat and Republican split on the deficit.

Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantAngie Wong: President of Legacy PAC, Former reporter for South China Morning Post, Reuters, NY Times & WSJElijah Mangier: Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the split between Democrats and Republicans on the proposed debt ceiling budget.In the second half of the hour, Angie Wong, president of Legacy PAC joined to talk about the New NBC Poll on the Trump-Biden rematch and Trump's latest legal troubles.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Elijah Mangier, a Veteran War Correspondent on the US pulling out of Sudan.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda, international relations, and security analyst to discuss the G7 ban on exports to Russia and the latest BRICS summit. Sleboda and the hosts also discuss breaking news about Tucker Carlson leaving Fox.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

