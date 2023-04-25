https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/democrats-reluctant-to-support-biden-as-he-nears-2024-announcement-1109803952.html

Democrats Reluctant to Support Biden as He Nears 2024 Announcement

Democrats Reluctant to Support Biden as He Nears 2024 Announcement

New Documentary on Cuba Sanctions, Peru Govt Moves To Privatize Lithium Mining, Report Finds Nearly All Pregnancy Deaths Are Preventable

2023-04-25T04:45+0000

2023-04-25T04:45+0000

2023-04-25T10:49+0000

by any means necessary

radio

cuba

peru

health

climate change

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109803793_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a0cb23d49a8e75dc69eec95f41e99181.png

Democrats Reluctant To Support Biden As He Nears 2024 Announcement New Documentary on Cuba Sanctions, Peru Govt Moves To Privatize Lithium Mining, Report Finds Nearly All Pregnancy Deaths Are Preventable

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Liz Oliva Fernández, Cuban journalist and the presenter of The War on Cuba to discuss a new documentary reporting on how US sanctions on Cuba affect the Cuban people, how the US sanctions in Cuba have become a bipartisan issue as the Biden administration maintains Trump-era sanctions on Cuba, and how the Cuban people have resisted US efforts at regime change and continue to call for an end to US sanctions.In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Clau O’Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss the privatization of lithium mining by the government of Dina Boluarte in Peru, how the indigenous people of the Puno region have responded to this announcement and what they are demanding, and how the people of Peru are planning on fighting back against this development and further neoliberalization of the Peruvian economy.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Deja Gaston, Salt Lake City based organizer and writer for Breaking The Chains Magazine to discuss a recent report detailing that more than eighty percent of maternal deaths are preventable, how access to healthcare and attacks on reproductive justice contribute to pregnancy related deaths and how those factors are amplified for Black women, and what it will take to secure rights to health care that would prevent these deaths.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the Biden administration creating an office on environmental justice and how the administration has fallen short on its climate promises, rank and file Democrats’ reluctance to support Joe Biden’s re-election bid as he nears an official campaign announcement, and the anniversary of the birth of Paul Robeson and the meaning of his legacy as the repression of Black activists continues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, how us sanctions on cuba affect the cuban people, us efforts at regime change, what the indigenous people of the puno are demanding, neoliberalization of the peruvian economy, maternal deaths in the us, why are there so many pregnancy related deaths in the us, racial disparities in healthcare