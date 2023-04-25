https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/diplomats-leave-en-masse-as-sudan-plunges-into-conflict-1109802286.html

Diplomats Leave en Masse as Sudan Plunges Into Conflict

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the unrest in Sudan as diplomats leave the country.

Mohamed Gomaa - Egyptian journalist with expertise in US & Middle Eastern affairsMark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystSteve Gill - Economist, Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Egyptian journalist Mohamed Gomaa to discuss the conflict in Sudan, as the military and Rapid Support Forces clashed around the country.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to talk about the potential ban of exports to Russia from G7 nations.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist and attorney Steve Gill to discuss how the US’ billion dollar high-speed internet plan might hit some obstacles as it faces a lack of workers to move with the plan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

