https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/first-republic-bank-lost-100-billion-in-deposits-during-first-quarter-banking-panic-1109808375.html
First Republic Bank Lost $100 Billion in Deposits During First Quarter Banking Panic
First Republic Bank Lost $100 Billion in Deposits During First Quarter Banking Panic
First Republic Bank revealed it lost over $100 billion during the first quarter after bank failures spurred a domino-effect of withdrawals from regional lenders and profits fell over 33%.
2023-04-25T01:34+0000
2023-04-25T01:34+0000
2023-04-25T01:32+0000
economy
first republic bank
us
lost revenue
silicon valley bank collapse
banking sector
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109808217_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de3257c25c412bbca412204ef8c655e9.jpg
First Republic's profits dropped to $269 million from $401 million last year, and revenue dropped 13%, or down to $1.2 billion dollars, reports have noted. The loans the bank was pressured into taking out after the deposit run is also likely to keep future earnings lower. Though withdrawals are said to have stabilized, First Republic shares have lost 90% of their value since the banking crisis in March, which the bank is reportedly trying to make up by reducing its staff and slashing executive paychecks. It's also being reported that the bank is considering potentially selling off the bank or parts of it.Reports have noted that the company's shares fell 15% just after the release of its quarterly shortfalls.During a Monday earnings calls, of which no questions were taken by bank execs, CEO Michael Roffler indicated that despite the setbacks, the bank has managed to maintain some 97% of its "client relationships."First Republic drew massive attention after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapsed last month, jeopardizing the trust Americans have in US regional banks and leading many customers to move millions of dollars in deposits to bigger institutions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/us-first-citizens-bank-to-buy-all-deposits-loans-of-collapsed-silicon-valley-bank-fdic-1108819879.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109808217_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be263f2de854183e43454af44c76a086.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
first republic bank, banking revenue, lost revenue, banking panic, silicon valley bank collapse
first republic bank, banking revenue, lost revenue, banking panic, silicon valley bank collapse
First Republic Bank Lost $100 Billion in Deposits During First Quarter Banking Panic
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - First Republic Bank revealed it lost over $100 billion during the first quarter after bank failures spurred a domino-effect of withdrawals from regional lenders and profits fell over 33%.
First Republic's profits dropped to $269 million from $401 million last year, and revenue dropped 13%, or down to $1.2 billion dollars, reports have noted. The loans the bank was pressured into taking out after the deposit run is also likely to keep future earnings lower.
Though withdrawals are said to have stabilized, First Republic shares have lost 90% of their value since the banking crisis in March, which the bank is reportedly trying to make up by reducing its staff and slashing executive paychecks. It's also being reported that the bank is considering potentially selling off the bank or parts of it.
Reports have noted that the company's shares fell 15% just after the release of its quarterly shortfalls.
During a Monday earnings calls, of which no questions were taken by bank execs, CEO Michael Roffler indicated that despite the setbacks, the bank has managed to maintain some 97% of its "client relationships."
First Republic drew massive attention after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank collapsed last month, jeopardizing the trust Americans have in US regional banks and leading many customers to move millions of dollars in deposits to bigger institutions.