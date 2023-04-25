Fox News and Tucker Carlson Part Ways

International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News firing Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk claiming he donated one hundred million to Ukraine.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Fox Gives Tucker Carlson the Axe, No More Compromising with the Left, and Cable News is DyingTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Politics, Tucker Carlson, and Don Lemon Fired from CNNIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the mainstream media losing its grip on the US population, the reason Tucker Carlson was let go, and how the Nashville school shooting victims have been disrespected. Carmine discussed Fox's firing of Tucker Carlson and what might come next for him. Carmine spoke about the DNC's decision to not hold debates in the primaries and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's book about Dr. Fauci .In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the protests in France, CNN firing Don Lemon, and the Dominion lawsuit against Fox. Ted theorized that Fox fired Tucker due to the Dominion lawsuit. Ted talked about CNN firing Don Lemon and Don Lemon's firing occurring on the same day as Tucker Carlson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:55 GMT 25.04.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 25.04.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Fox News firing Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk claiming he donated one hundred million to Ukraine.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Fox Gives Tucker Carlson the Axe, No More Compromising with the Left, and Cable News is Dying

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | French Politics, Tucker Carlson, and Don Lemon Fired from CNN

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the mainstream media losing its grip on the US population, the reason Tucker Carlson was let go, and how the Nashville school shooting victims have been disrespected. Carmine discussed Fox's firing of Tucker Carlson and what might come next for him. Carmine spoke about the DNC's decision to not hold debates in the primaries and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's book about Dr. Fauci .

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the protests in France, CNN firing Don Lemon, and the Dominion lawsuit against Fox. Ted theorized that Fox fired Tucker due to the Dominion lawsuit. Ted talked about CNN firing Don Lemon and Don Lemon's firing occurring on the same day as Tucker Carlson.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
